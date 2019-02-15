PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Yoenis Cespedes is frustrated and bored, standard operating procedure for any professional athlete sidelined for a significant amount of time due to surgery, but he’s feeling good about the Mets’ chances this season and his chance to participate.

Speaking publicly for the first time since September, Cespedes, four months removed from the second of his two heel surgeries, said Friday he is indeed expecting to play in 2019, but doesn’t know when in the second half he’ll be back.

And he is already feeling the benefits of those surgeries after dealing with chronic pain in his heels for days.

“I do feel a lot better. I can’t even say at the moment that I’m at 50 percent, but when I used to wake up [pre-surgery], I would struggle walking,” Cespedes said through an interpreter. “But now, even at this stage of the rehab, I can definitely walk without any pain."

Cespedes said he plans to start throwing next week, though he doesn’t know about hitting or running. He has been working out at Mike Barwis’ Port St. Lucie facility for the past two months, strengthening the tendons in his feet and ankles. Barwis is the Mets’ senior advisor for strength and conditioning.

“When I do return, I plan on being 100 percent like I was in 2015,” he said. “That’s what I plan on doing.”

Cespedes isn’t a fan of having to sit out, though.

“It’s been really frustrating,” Cespedes said. “I don’t like watching games like that because it frustrates me to watch, knowing I can’t help. This year I’m going to be trying to watch a lot more so I can call the players and I can be rooting for them and supporting them in the best way I can.

“What I can say to the fans is that this team is really good, the young guys have come in ready to work, ready to play. And in my case, I’m here to get stronger and eventually help the team.”