Yoenis Cespedes needs surgery on both heels.

John Ricco, one of the Mets’ three acting general managers, announced the news at a press conference Wednesday morning at Citi Field.

Ricco said tests revealed calcification around the Achilles tendon and bone spurs on both of Cespedes’ heels. The recovery window is expected to be 8-to-10 months, Ricco said.

Surgeries will be separate, few months inbetween. — steven marcus (@newsdaymarcus) July 25, 2018 “We exhausted all the conservative treatments,” Cespedes said. — steven marcus (@newsdaymarcus) July 25, 2018 John Ricco says “we have an insurance policy,” regarding recouping some of Cespedes’ salary. — steven marcus (@newsdaymarcus) July 25, 2018 Cespedes: ``With God's help I will be ready to go back and play.'' — steven marcus (@newsdaymarcus) July 25, 2018

Cespedes went back to the disabled list Tuesday without giving any indication of when he will play again.

He revealed Friday night, after hitting a home run in a win against the Yankees in his first game back from a strained hip flexor, that his heels have been bothering him for a long time and possibly contributed to his other health problems.

Cespedes went for an MRI and further examinations on Monday. He was seen by two doctors and the results were sent to a third specialist, out of state.