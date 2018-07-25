Yoenis Cespedes needs surgery on both heels.
John Ricco, one of the Mets’ three acting general managers, announced the news at a press conference Wednesday morning at Citi Field.
Ricco said tests revealed calcification around the Achilles tendon and bone spurs on both of Cespedes’ heels. The recovery window is expected to be 8-to-10 months, Ricco said.
Cespedes went back to the disabled list Tuesday without giving any indication of when he will play again.
He revealed Friday night, after hitting a home run in a win against the Yankees in his first game back from a strained hip flexor, that his heels have been bothering him for a long time and possibly contributed to his other health problems.
Cespedes went for an MRI and further examinations on Monday. He was seen by two doctors and the results were sent to a third specialist, out of state.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.