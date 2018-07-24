The Mets placed Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday while they await a second opinion from doctors on possible heel surgery.

Cespedes has been dealing with calcification in his heels and has not played since Friday, when he initially returned from the disabled list. He had an MRI on Monday.

At issue is whether Cespedes — who surprisingly first made the heel condition public after the team’s win at Yankee Stadium on Friday night — needs surgery that could keep him out for the better part of a year.

“I know one thing: Yoenis wants to play baseball. If he can play — and we saw the other night, even with the pain, he’s a difference-making-type guy. He wants to be out there,” GM John Ricco said before Monday’s game against the Padres at Citi Field.

Of the condition of Cespedes’ heels, Ricco added, “It’s something that he’s had and is in the medical records and we were aware of it when we traded for him and then when we signed him. It’s something he has been able to manage through the treatment, the anti-inflammatories, stretching and the orthotics — to this point . . . It’s a condition where he’s had good days and bad days, and he’s had far more good days than bad days in the past.”

With Mark Herrmann