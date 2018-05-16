Yoenis Cespedes has finally landed on the disabled list.

The Mets, after saying for more than a week that Cespedes’ mild right hip flexor strain was worth playing through, reversed course Wednesday morning and decided to sideline the slugging leftfielder for at least 10 days. The DL stint is backdated to Monday, the day after Cespedes most recently played.

The Mets recalled utility man Phillip Evans, one of three healthy position players on the 40-man roster not already in the majors, from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Mickey Callaway speaks to the media live. #LGM https://t.co/5kQjkI0UmN — New York Mets (@Mets) May 16, 2018

Cespedes initially suffered the injury on May 6 — a minimum DL stint ago — when he left the Mets’ loss to the Rockies early. The team announced it as a hip issue, but Cespedes called it a quad issue. He played in all five games on the Mets’ road trip last week, managing the pain with the help of a partial day Wednesday (a pinch-hit appearance), plus one team off day and one postponement. He went 5-for-15 (.333) with a .389 OBP and .667 slugging percentage on that trip.

When the injury wasn’t getting better, the Mets decided Tuesday to have Cespedes go for an MRI, which revealed the mild strain of his right hip flexor. General manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that Cespedes “is prepared to be realistic about his situation” as team decision-makers deliberated further.

Manager Mickey Callaway had been checking on Cespedes several times daily to make sure he was OK to play. Their rationale to play him was that keeping his bat in the lineup was worth him not being at 100 percent.

“He’s gutting it out for the team,” Callaway said Sunday after Cespedes homered in a loss..

Said assistant GM John Ricco last Friday: “We’re not throwing caution into the wind here. We’re examining that, talking through it. We have confidence in the performance staff that we’re going to make rational decisions. Are we going to be right 100 percent of the time? No. But we have to make decisions based on the information we have, and that’s what we’re doing.”