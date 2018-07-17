Yoenis Cespedes started a minor-league rehabilitation assignment Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with the Mets’ Gulf Coast League team. He also played seven innings in leftfield.

That marks a step forward from Monday, when he played five innings in a simulated game at the Mets’ Port St. Lucie complex.

The Mets remain hopeful that Cespedes will be available at least to serve as designated hitter during the Subway Series against the Yankees starting Friday in the Bronx.

Cespedes hasn’t played since May 13 due to a strained right hip flexor. He has been close to a return before, getting into two rehab games with Double-A Binghamton on June 8-9, before feeling continued discomfort in his right hip/quadriceps, effectively causing his rehab to start over.