TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
71° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Yoenis Cespedes plays seven innings in rehab game for Mets

The outfielder went 1-for-4 for the Gulf Coast League team.

Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets hits a single

Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets hits a single against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on May 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

Yoenis Cespedes started a minor-league rehabilitation assignment Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with the Mets’ Gulf Coast League team. He also played seven innings in leftfield.

That marks a step forward from Monday, when he played five innings in a simulated game at the Mets’ Port St. Lucie complex.

The Mets remain hopeful that Cespedes will be available at least to serve as designated hitter during the Subway Series against the Yankees starting Friday in the Bronx.

Cespedes hasn’t played since May 13 due to a strained right hip flexor. He has been close to a return before, getting into two rehab games with Double-A Binghamton on June 8-9, before feeling continued discomfort in his right hip/quadriceps, effectively causing his rehab to start over.

New York Sports

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drives to the basket Brooklyn Nets won’t play preseason game at Coliseum
The Wings' Liz Cambage during a preseason WNBA Cambage scores WNBA-record 53 as Wings beat Liberty
Will Weaver during NBA Media Day at the Will Weaver named head coach of Long Island Nets
Fans hang out in the Citi Pavilion before A night in Citi Pavilion at Citi Field
Aaron Judge of the Yankees and the American Aaron Judge’s HR Derby win last year still talk of town
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom smiles in the DeGrom’s agent wants contract extension or trade