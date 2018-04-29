TODAY'S PAPER
Yoenis Cespedes leaves game with sore left thumb

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes, center, gets his injury checked

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes, center, gets his injury checked on by manager Mickey Callaway, left, third base coach Glenn Sherlock, right, and a member of staff after stealing third base during the third inning against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Sunday, April 29, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Kyusung Gong

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
SAN DIEGO — Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Sunday’s game against the Padres in the third inning with a sore left thumb.

Cespedes appeared to hurt himself while sliding into third base on a steal in the top of the third. He was briefly tended to by an athletic trainer but stayed in the game and scored.

Brandon Nimmo replaced Cespedes in leftfield to begin the bottom of the third.

Cespedes went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two steals.

