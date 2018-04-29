SAN DIEGO — Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Sunday’s game against the Padres in the third inning with a sore left thumb.

Cespedes appeared to hurt himself while sliding into third base on a steal in the top of the third. He was briefly tended to by an athletic trainer but stayed in the game and scored.

Brandon Nimmo replaced Cespedes in leftfield to begin the bottom of the third.

Cespedes went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two steals.