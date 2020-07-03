During baseball’s three-month hiatus, as the Mets scattered geographically and worked out to varying degrees independently, Yoenis Cespedes made progress — but team officials still want to see it with their own eyes.

Manager Luis Rojas said Cespedes advanced in recent months to sprinting, which is a step he had not taken in spring training. Still, Rojas wouldn’t commit to what Cespedes would or would not do in Mets workouts that started Friday. Cespedes participated in the third of the Mets’ three workouts Friday.

“We’ll see in the upcoming days in camp, when we start ramping it up more and we get involved into the bases and all that where he is as far as that,” Rojas said of Cespedes, who also had not run the bases as of mid-March. “I know he was in a progression and I heard really good things about it and I can’t wait to see Cespedes myself.”

There doesn’t seem to be much optimism surrounding Jed Lowrie, though. But he is in New York and also participated in the Mets’ third workout Friday, still wearing the bulky brace he donned during spring training. He has been dealing with left leg injuries since at least February 2019, and nobody with the Mets — including Lowrie — has said much regarding what is wrong or why he has struggled to get back on the field.

“Jed, right now, he hasn’t played in a while,” Rojas said. “We're going to bring him back. He's here. Once again, we're going to see how his progression is. That’s something I need to reassess as well with the performance staff to see where he is.”

Extra bases

Jacob deGrom looked as if he was “almost in midseason form,” Rojas said, during his bullpen session Friday morning. … Edwin Diaz on the closer job: “My mentality has always been that I am a closer, despite even what happened last year. … Going into this second spring training, I’m going to try to prove during these next 2-3 weeks that I can be the closer of this team.” … The Mets did not conduct any group meetings in person before their workouts. “We are connecting virtually right now,” Rojas said. “That’s how we’re addressing the team.” … The Mets don’t have any new baseball-related injuries, according to Rojas. MLB rules bar team personnel from commenting on who tests positive for COVID-19 or how many positive tests they have had.