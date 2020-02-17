PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Five hundred and seventy-seven days after his most recent major league game, Yoenis Cespedes doesn’t want you to know how close he is to playing again.

On Monday morning, before the Mets’ first full-squad workout, Cespedes adamantly declined an interview request and said that would be the case indefinitely.

“No,” Cespedes said in English to a group of reporters. “Not today, not tomorrow, not at all this year.”

Why?

“Because I don’t want to,” he said.

Cespedes said he didn’t feel an obligation to speak to the media. Asked about speaking to fans, he said, “To my fans, maybe.”

Then he spritzed some cologne on his uniform pullover and left the Mets’ Clover Park clubhouse.

Cespedes hasn’t spoken on the record to Mets reporters since Feb. 15, 2019. The collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association includes no rules — just guidelines, recommendations, suggestions — on players’ duties to talk to reporters.

“It is very important to our game that ALL players are available to the media for reasonable periods and it is the player’s responsibility to cooperate,” the CBA says.

Cespedes is scheduled to take live batting practice — against righthander Michael Wacha and lefthander Justin Wilson — Monday afternoon as the Mets practiced as a team for the first time in spring training.

That is Cespedes’ first participation in formal team activity since July 20, 2018, when he returned from the injured list for one game against the Yankees, homered and revealed he might need surgery on his heels.

Those surgeries came in August 2018 (right heel) and October 2018 (left heel), rendering him questionable for the entire 2019 season. He suffered a season-ending broken right ankle — multiple fractures, followed by surgery — during an encounter with a wild boar on his ranch outside Port St. Lucie in May 2019.

Due to the nature of that non-baseball injury, the Mets withheld the rest of his 2019 salary, triggering a grievance from the Players Association. The parties settled before a hearing, agreeing to a dramatic reduction of Cespedes’ 2020 salary, from $29.5 million to $6 million, plus bonuses that would allow him to recoup much of the difference.