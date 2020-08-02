The Mets did not know where Yoenis Cespedes was as of first pitch Sunday afternoon.

“As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement released by the Mets after the top of the first inning against the Braves. “He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

After ending his two-year, injuries-induced absence from the majors on Opening Day, Cespedes has gotten off to a rough start, hitting .161 with a .235 OBP and .387 slugging percentage in eight games.

When manager Luis Rojas said Cespedes was out of the lineup Sunday — replaced at DH by J.D. Davis — he said the Mets want to continue to give him regular playing time.

It’s not clear when the situation escalated to Cespedes being AWOL.

“We’re giving him repetitions at the plate, we’re giving him chances there because we know he can all of a sudden get hot like this and be the Cespedes that we all know,” Rojas said Sunday morning. “It’s been two years since this guy has had as many games as he’s had now. We want to get him out there, we want to get him going.

“We’re just going to keep him there. … We don’t have him in there today. He’s not starting in the nine, but we want to get him in there and get the at-bats that he needs in order to get hot.”