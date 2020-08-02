TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets unable to contact Yoenis Cespedes after slugger doesn't report to ballpark Sunday, Brodie Van Wagenen says

Mets designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes returns to the

Mets designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes returns to the dugout after he strikes out looking against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

The Mets did not know where Yoenis Cespedes was as of first pitch Sunday afternoon.

“As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement released by the Mets after the top of the first inning against the Braves. “He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

After ending his two-year, injuries-induced absence from the majors on Opening Day, Cespedes has gotten off to a rough start, hitting .161 with a .235 OBP and .387 slugging percentage in eight games.

When manager Luis Rojas said Cespedes was out of the lineup Sunday — replaced at DH by J.D. Davis — he said the Mets want to continue to give him regular playing time.

It’s not clear when the situation escalated to Cespedes being AWOL.

“We’re giving him repetitions at the plate, we’re giving him chances there because we know he can all of a sudden get hot like this and be the Cespedes that we all know,” Rojas said Sunday morning. “It’s been two years since this guy has had as many games as he’s had now. We want to get him out there, we want to get him going.

“We’re just going to keep him there. … We don’t have him in there today. He’s not starting in the nine, but we want to get him in there and get the at-bats that he needs in order to get hot.”

New York Sports

This is former Seaford player Andrew Cain who Though farflung, LI baseball prospects find summer leagues
Nic Luc of the Nor'easters pitches during a LI provides baseball leagues for home-grown collegiate talent
Portland Timbers forward Andy Polo (7) celebrates his NYCFC out of MLS is Back with loss to Timbers in quarters
Mets starting pitcher Michael Wacha works in the Mets drop fourth straight as Wacha struggles vs. Braves
Gio Urshela #29 and Aaron Judge #99 of Judge homers again, Urshela adds grand slam to lift Yanks over Sox
Mets relief pitcher Dellin Betances pitches during the Mets' Betances: 'I'm still not there right now'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search