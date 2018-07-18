TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Yoenis Cespedes plays rehab game for GCL Mets

He handles eight chances without an error and homers for Mets’ rookie level affiliate

Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets looks on from

Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets looks on from the dugout against the Blue Jays at Citi Field on May 15. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

The Yoenis Cespedes, first baseman, experiment moved into the more tangible realm of a minor-league rehabilitation game Wednesday.

Cespedes manned first for the Gulf Coast League Mets, playing all nine innings for the rookie-level affiliate in his first infield action since his U.S. debut in 2012. He caught one pop-up and had seven other putouts on groundouts. After going 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, Cespedes is 2-for-8 in two rehab games this week.

Out since mid-May with a hip/quadriceps injury, Cespedes has dabbled with first base in recent weeks as he and the team seek ways to limit the pressure put on his oft-injured legs. The Mets still are evaluating whether Cespedes at first — which they’re pursuing to increase his versatility and potentially keep him in the lineup more often — is a viable option this season. If it is, it would also alleviate the Mets’ outfield logjam (albeit while adding to a first-base logjam).

Last week, manager Mickey Callaway said Cespedes would play leftfield, his natural position, on a rehab assignment.

“We’ll get him ready to come back and be our leftfielder,” Callaway said. “That will be the position he’s playing.”

The Mets have been hopeful Cespedes will be ready to return for this weekend’s series against the Yankees, when the Mets will be able to have a designated hitter. Callaway said Cespedes would have to play a full game, a benchmark he reached Wednesday, though the Mets have not said definitively when Cespedes will be activated.

New York Sports

Jeurys Familia of the Mets walks to the Five issues facing the Mets
Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis speaks to the media Best: Revis leaves behind complicated legacy
Darrelle Revis, who retired Wednesday, played eight Ex-Jet Darrelle Revis announces retirement
Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on from the With 2018 a lost cause, Mets are preparing for ’19
Aaron Judge of the Yankees celebrates after hitting Yankees looking forward to challenge in second half
Robert Gsellman of the Mets reacts after the Gsellman surprised to lead Mets in wins at All-Star break