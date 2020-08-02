Yoenis Cespedes opted out of the rest of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced Sunday.

That ended three bizarre hours that began with the Mets announcing Cespedes did not show up to the ballpark and were unable to get in contact with him.

Van Wagenen said the Mets were caught completely off guard by Cespedes’ decision to leave. When he didn’t arrive for work, the team sent security to his hotel room. Neither he nor his belongings were there.

The Mets found out toward the end of their 4-0 loss to the Braves that Cespedes opted out.

A Cespedes representative did not respond to a request for comment.

"We support every player's right to make this type of decision," Van Wagenen said. "It was surprising, without question."

After the top of the first inning, the Mets first made public Cespedes’ absence with an anonymous statement.

“As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today,” the statement, attributed to Van Wagenen, read. “He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

After ending his two-year, injuries-induced absence from the majors on Opening Day, Cespedes hit .161 with a .235 OBP and .387 slugging percentage in eight games.

When manager Luis Rojas said Cespedes was out of the lineup Sunday — replaced at DH by J.D. Davis — he said the Mets want to continue to give him regular playing time.

“We’re giving him repetitions at the plate, we’re giving him chances there because we know he can all of a sudden get hot like this and be the Cespedes that we all know,” Rojas said Sunday morning. “It’s been two years since this guy has had as many games as he’s had now. We want to get him out there, we want to get him going.

“We’re just going to keep him there. … We don’t have him in there today. He’s not starting in the nine, but we want to get him in there and get the at-bats that he needs in order to get hot.”