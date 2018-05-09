CINCINNATI — Yoenis Cespedes has been playing hurt and it has affected his on-field performance, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday.

Cespedes was out of the lineup Wednesday for the series finale against the Reds, and paired with a team off day Thursday, the Mets hoped it would help Cespedes’ right quadriceps issue.

“He’s been feeling it a little bit that last couple of days,” Callaway said. “He probably hasn’t been able to give 100 percent out there when he’s running balls down. That might have hurt us a little bit.”

Cespedes left Sunday’s game against the Rockies with quad tightness. He was in the lineup Monday and Tuesday against the Reds, but the leg problem interfered with his mobility.

The Mets’ dilemma is a common one: try to manage the injury and allow the player to continue playing, or put him on the disabled list to let it heal.

“It’s tough,” Callaway said. “It’s really tough.”

The Mets faced a similar situation with third baseman Todd Frazier, who landed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain. Frazier initially called it “very playable,” but the team played it safe and decided to give him the time off. Frazier expects to miss the minimum 10 days. With three off days, Frazier plans to miss only seven games.

Frazier’s absence makes Cespedes’ bat that much more important, particularly at a time when the Mets haven’t won consecutive games in almost a month.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You need the offense. He could hit a three-run homer,” Callaway said. “On the flip side of that, we need the defense when we’re pitching.”

A new Bruce

Rightfielder Jay Bruce will miss the Mets’ weekend series in Philadelphia as he heads to Texas for the birth of his second child.

The Mets have not said who they will call up to take Bruce’s roster spot when he formally goes on the paternity list. All five of their 40-man outfielders are already in the majors.

Reliever Jerry Blevins is also expected to head to the paternity list in the coming days.

Injury updates

Catcher Kevin Plawecki (fractured left hand) started his hitting progression Wednesday, a day after catching baseballs for the first time since getting hurt four weeks ago. “Baby steps are good steps,” Plawecki said. He’ll begin catching bullpen sessions in the coming days and will need a minor-league rehab assignment before returning. . . . The Mets sent righthander Hansel Robles to New York for an MRI on his right knee, Callaway said. An X-ray in Cincinnati Tuesday was negative.