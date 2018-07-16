Yoenis Cespedes provided the Mets with some good news on Monday.

Cespedes played five innings in leftfield in a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, the team announced. He had seven plate appearances with two home runs, a single, a walk and a strikeout. He also made two putouts in leftfield.

Cespedes could be back in the Mets’ starting lineup as the designated hitter for the three-game Subway Series beginning Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Saturday that the opportunity to have Cespedes as the designated hitter for the series is “a consideration.”

“DH at-bats — we don’t get a ton of them and I think you have to take advantage of those when you can get them,” Callaway said. “So I think that’s something we have to keep in mind.”

Cespedes is hitting .255 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 37 games this season. He hasn’t played since May 13 because of a hip flexor strain.