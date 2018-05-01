Yoenis Cespedes is back sooner than expected.

The Mets leftfielder is the lineup and batting third for Tuesday night’s series opener against the Braves at Citi Field.

Cespedes left Sunday’s game against the Padres in San Diego with a sore left thumb. He predicted he would miss only three days.

X-rays on the thumb were negative, but Cespedes said he would have an MRI on Monday in New York.

“This is not a big thing,” he said through an interpreter on Sunday.

Cespedes injured his thumb when it got caught on the bag when he slid into third on a steal in the top of the third. He was briefly tended to by an athletic trainer but stayed in the game. Brandon Nimmo replaced him in leftfield to begin the bottom of the third.

Cespedes was having a good day before the injury on Sunday, going went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two steals.