TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Yoenis Cespedes in lineup for Mets despite thumb injury

The Mets' Yoenis Cespedes (center) gets his injured

The Mets' Yoenis Cespedes (center) gets his injured left thumb checked on after stealing third base during the third inning of a game against the Padres on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP / Kyusung Gong

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

Yoenis Cespedes is back sooner than expected.

The Mets leftfielder is the lineup and batting third for Tuesday night’s series opener against the Braves at Citi Field.

Cespedes left Sunday’s game against the Padres in San Diego with a sore left thumb. He predicted he would miss only three days.

X-rays on the thumb were negative, but Cespedes said he would have an MRI on Monday in New York.

“This is not a big thing,” he said through an interpreter on Sunday.

Cespedes injured his thumb when it got caught on the bag when he slid into third on a steal in the top of the third. He was briefly tended to by an athletic trainer but stayed in the game. Brandon Nimmo replaced him in leftfield to begin the bottom of the third.

Cespedes was having a good day before the injury on Sunday, going went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two steals.

New York Sports

Mike Francesa at the WFAN studios in Manhattan Francesa gets right down to business in WFAN return
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, left, Source: Knicks interview Mike Brown
Marissa Coleman of the Indiana Fever drives to Liberty sign WNBA veteran Marissa Coleman
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield runs a drill during Agent: Mayfield believed he was Jets’ top choice
Mets catcher Jose Lobaton strikes out swinging against Mets’ catching situation remains a problem
Eli Manning #10 and Ereck Flowers #74 of Rosenhaus to now represent Giants’ Flowers