The Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes fractured his right ankle stepping into a hole on his Florida ranch last May after an encounter with a wild boar, according to a report.

The New York Post, citing “multiple people who were informed of the incident,” reported the boar was removed from a trap on Cespedes’ property in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and either charged at or startled Cespedes, causing him to step in a hole and resulting in multiple fractures to his ankle. The Post reported that Cespedes has traps on his property “for a variety of reasons, including to keep boars away from people” and that it may have been Cespedes himself who released the boar from the trap.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said at the time when the injury occurred that Cespedes “was on his ranch and he had a violent fall in which he stepped in a hole and twisted, put his leg and foot in a difficult position.” Van Wagenen did not reveal what caused the fall.

According to the Post, Cespedes reported the injury to the Mets and immediately told them that he was trying to avoid the boar. The Post reported that the Mets and Cespedes’ representatives went to the ranch the next day to investigate and concluded that Cespedes’ account of the incident was believable.

At the time of the accident, Cespedes was recovering from double heel surgery that was expected to cost him part of the 2019 season. The ankle injury on his ranch ended up costing Cespedes the entire season.

The Associated Press reported last month that Cespedes’ base salary for the 2020 season will be cut to $6 million from the original $29.5 million in his deal as part of an amended contract agreed to by the Mets and Cespedes. The agreement avoided a grievance hearing because the Mets took issue with Cespedes suffering a non-baseball injury. The Associated Press reported that Cespedes’ salary for 2020 would rise to $11 million if he has one active day on the major league roster and it would escalate to $20 million if he has 650 plate appearances.

The Post reported that the commissioner's office and players' association also visited Cespedes’ ranch and confirmed the version of the accident that Cespedes reported to the Mets. The commissioner's office and players' association got involved because the Mets were attempting to withhold part of Cespedes’ salary, the Post reported. The players' association filed a grievance on Cespedes’ behalf, which resulted in the Mets and Cespedes agreeing to the amended contract and avoided a hearing.

MLB analyst Eduardo Perez told MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM last month that he has spoken to Cespedes and that Cespedes is “hungry” for the upcoming season. Cespedes told Perez that he will play “140-plus games” and “could hit 52 [home runs]” in 2020.