The Mets don’t know if Yoenis Cespedes will play in 2020, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday.

Cespedes, 34, hasn’t played since July 2018 due to surgery on both heels last year and then right ankle fractures that required surgery in May. The Mets said he sustained the latter injury during a fall on his ranch in Florida.

Van Wagenen said Cespedes is “rehabbing.”

“I don’t have enough information to predict when he’s going to be back,” Van Wagenen said. “We’ll obviously evaluate his health and performance as we get closer to spring training.

“You have to be open-minded to everything in the offseason. We went into last year with a little bit of uncertainty on the same level with Ces. We’ll continue to make sure we have depth options and impact players around the diamond.”

That is a more ominous approach than the one the Mets took this time last year, when they said they expected Cespedes back in the second half of 2019 and chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon acknowledged that the team had to head into this offseason planning not to have him at all.

Cespedes was the Mets’ highest-paid player in 2019, earning $29 million. He is poised to be their highest-paid player again in 2020, earning $29.5 million in the final year of his four-year contract. The Mets have an insurance policy on Cespedes’ deal that gives them most of that money back if he is hurt.

Offseason talk

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Do the Mets plan to pursue any of baseball’s best free agents, such as righthander Gerrit Cole or third baseman Anthony Rendon?

“We’re going to be creative with the roster to try to find the right players,” Van Wagenen said.

The GM noted that the Mets have Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis and Jed Lowrie, who can all play third base, but insisted that the Mets will “consider a variety of different things” in configuring their roster.

Van Wagenen was asked again, specifically: Do the Mets have the capability of adding a top-flight free agent without removing some of the salaries already on the books?

“We’re going to explore all options with the roster,” Van Wagenen said. “Once we find the right fit, we’ll try to make that a reality.”

Wheeler still in play

The Mets made Zack Wheeler a qualifying offer as free agency officially began Monday.

If Wheeler accepts, he will have a one-year contract for $17.8 million for 2020.

If Wheeler does not accept — which is expected — the Mets will receive an extra 2020 draft pick from the team that eventually signs him.

Van Wagenen said the Mets are open to re-signing Wheeler even if he turns down the qualifying offer.

“We’ll continue to have dialogue with him, as we already have so far,” Van Wagenen said.

Extra bases

Van Wagenen addressed but did not explain the organization’s decision to remove Edgardo Alfonzo from his post as manager of Class A short-season Brooklyn. “Our decision not to bring him back to Brooklyn was a player development decision,” Van Wagenen said. “We want to keep ourselves on a path of putting our players in the best situation.” Alfonzo is remaining with the Mets in a team ambassador role. … Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman are preparing this offseason for the possibility that they will be starting pitchers next year, Van Wagenen said . . . The Mets added lefthanded reliever Blake Taylor, who otherwise would have become a minor-league free agent, to the 40-man roster Monday. They also claimed lefthander Stephen Gonsalves — a former top-100 prospect who missed most of 2019 due to injuries — off waivers from the Twins.