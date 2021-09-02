Mets acting GM Zack Scott pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated and three other charges during his arraignment at White Plains City Court Thursday morning, according to case details on the New York State Unified Court System website.

His next scheduled appearance is Oct. 7. The three other charges related to the incident include failure to obey a traffic device, a stop/stand/park violation and a moving violation of failing to notify of an address change.

Scott, 44, was arrested Tuesday at 4:17 a.m. and charged with DWI while sleeping in a 2018 Toyota at South Lexington and Fisher Avenues in White Plains, according to White Plains police captain James Spencer.

"[Scott] failed a field sobriety [test]," Spencer said on Wednesday. "Refused blood and breathalyzer [test]. Booked and released. The only thing noteworthy about this arrest is who he was."

The Mets expressed their displeasure with the incident Wednesday.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the statement said. "Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

According to a source, Scott – who recently bought a house in Rye, N.Y. -- was at owner Steve Cohen’s house in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Monday for a team fundraiser. The event ended around 8:30 p.m., according to the source. Monday was a day off for the team.

Scott was hired by the Mets on Dec. 23, 2020, as assistant general manager to their newly hired general manager Jared Porter. The Mets fired Porter on Jan. 19, hours after they learned that he sent unsolicited and graphic texts to a female reporter in 2016, behavior that team president Sandy Alderson called "a serious error in judgment." Scott was named acting general manager on Jan. 27.

With Tim Healey and Anthony Rieber.