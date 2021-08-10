In a Mets season marked by frequent injuries — and a franchise-record 58 players used — acting general manager Zack Scott said he is confident that there is not an issue with the team’s training staff, instead putting the onus on the players as individuals.

Soft-tissue injuries in particular have been a problem for the Mets, pulled hamstrings and obliques and the like.

"Most of the time, I'll be honest, it's compliance issues," Scott said Tuesday evening during his usual first-day-of-a-homestand news conference. "Every time there is something, there's always a process of, ‘Okay, is there something we could have done differently? What could we have done better?’ They're always having that dialogue before injuries as well, because the key is to try to prevent them. But in some cases, you can have the best plan. And if the plan is not followed, then that's not going to necessarily yield a good result all the time."

That came in response to a question about the Mets’ performance team, a data-focused group of athletic trainers, doctors, rehab specialists, sports scientists and others. Scott said they are "very well educated" in their areas of expertise and he has "been having good conversations" with them.

The Mets talk through and analyze each new injury, a process that has led Scott to conclude, "I don’t think it’s a systemic issue."

"There's nothing that stood out to me is some egregious mistake in our process, in our treatment, in our training that led to it," he said. "I think there's specific examples where it's clear, kind of how something could have been handled differently."

That leaves, then, the players being accountable and responsible with things like hydrating, stretching and overall fitness/physical preparedness. The Mets have addressed the compliance issues on a case-by-case basis when they present themselves, according to Scott.

"Of course, and I'm not saying that to vilify players," he said. "It's just part of what happens sometimes. It's part of what happens with us, as regular non-athletes, when we're trying to actually take care of ourselves. We lapse on certain things. These guys are professionals and for the most part, they're locked in on what they're supposed to do. But sometimes it doesn't take much.

"Maybe you're not eating as well as you could and you've got to change some habits, or maybe you're not hydrating enough even though everyone's on you to hydrate. At some point, you've got to take responsibility. We're not just going to stick a needle in someone to hydrate them all because they're not doing it themselves."

Scott didn’t specify which players have not appropriately taken care of themselves, but the list of Mets who have suffered soft-tissue injuries in recent months is long.

Among those who qualify: Francisco Lindor (oblique), Jacob deGrom (various), Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring, left leg), David Peterson (oblique), Luis Guillorme (oblique, hamstring), Robert Gsellman (lat), Taijuan Walker (side). There also are Carlos Carrasco, who tore his hamstring in March and suffered a setback in May; and Noah Syndergaard, who developed an inflamed elbow in May on his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Scott said the performance staff uses data technology to "figure out better ways to optimize human performance." That is a goal of virtually every modern professional sports team.

"I've been impressed with the performance staff overall," he said. "They are very well educated on good preventative methods and good rehab treatments post-injury."