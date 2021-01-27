TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets name Zack Scott acting general manager

An empty Citi Field on March 16, 2020.

An empty Citi Field on March 16, 2020. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
Print

Nine days after firing Jared Porter, the Mets went in-house for his replacement, promoting Zack Scott to be the club’s acting general manager on Wednesday.

Scott was hired Dec. 23 to be an assistant GM under Porter, who was terminated Jan. 18 after the Mets learned that he had sent unsolicited and graphic texts to a female reporter in 2016

"Zack has plenty of championship experience to draw upon," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "He has been an integral part of our decision-making processes since his arrival. The entire baseball operations staff, including myself, will continue to work collaboratively."

Scott, 43, also was a finalist for the GM position before Porter was picked and the two had worked together in the Red Sox’s front office. Alderson originally had planned to be less involved in the day-to-day baseball operations — just another seat at the table is the way he first described it. But the abrupt firing of Porter after only 37 days on the job has altered that blueprint to some degree, with Alderson now being more hands-on than he had anticipated.

"Zack is very analytical," Alderson said at the time of Porter’s firing. "Our pro scouting department is very good. We're very capable. We just have to shift."

The Mets have signaled they still have plenty of work to do before spring training is scheduled to begin in less than three weeks. They remain in pursuit of Trevor Bauer, the biggest free agent left on the market, but it's unclear what the Mets’ parameters are for a deal.

David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist, a voter for baseball's Hall of Fame and has covered six no-hitters, including two perfect games.

New York Sports

Darren O'Day #56 of Atlanta pitches against the AP source: Yankees sign righty relief specialist O'Day
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen during a Van Wagenen joins Roc Nation Sports
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant passes the ball away Defenses in the zone against Nets
Knicks guard Alec Burks shoots as Utah Jazz Barker: These Knicks can win on any night
Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling walks off the No players voted into Baseball Hall of Fame this year
Watch the Game Highlights from Utah Jazz vs. Highlights: Knicks vs. Jazz
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search