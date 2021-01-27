Nine days after firing Jared Porter, the Mets went in-house for his replacement, promoting Zack Scott to be the club’s acting general manager on Wednesday.

Scott was hired Dec. 23 to be an assistant GM under Porter, who was terminated Jan. 18 after the Mets learned that he had sent unsolicited and graphic texts to a female reporter in 2016

"Zack has plenty of championship experience to draw upon," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "He has been an integral part of our decision-making processes since his arrival. The entire baseball operations staff, including myself, will continue to work collaboratively."

Scott, 43, also was a finalist for the GM position before Porter was picked and the two had worked together in the Red Sox’s front office. Alderson originally had planned to be less involved in the day-to-day baseball operations — just another seat at the table is the way he first described it. But the abrupt firing of Porter after only 37 days on the job has altered that blueprint to some degree, with Alderson now being more hands-on than he had anticipated.

"Zack is very analytical," Alderson said at the time of Porter’s firing. "Our pro scouting department is very good. We're very capable. We just have to shift."

The Mets have signaled they still have plenty of work to do before spring training is scheduled to begin in less than three weeks. They remain in pursuit of Trevor Bauer, the biggest free agent left on the market, but it's unclear what the Mets’ parameters are for a deal.