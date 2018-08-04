Jacob deGrom is undeniably the Mets’ ace. But Zack Wheeler is winning games.

The Mets snapped a four-game losing streak as Wheeler won his fourth straight start — the first time in his career he’s done so — with a 3-0 victory over the Braves Saturday night before a Citi Field crowd of 36,946 on Noah Syndergaard Thor bobblehead night.

Wheeler (6-6) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one over seven impressive innings as he threw 73 of his 104 pitches for strikes.

It was a similar outing to deGrom’s the night before in a 2-1 loss to the Braves. DeGrom (5-7) saw his Cy Young-worthy ERA rise slightly to 1.85 after allowing two runs, six hits and one walk in eight innings while striking out nine.

The difference, of course, is that the Mets (45-63) provided Wheeler with some run support and the bullpen held the lead as Robert Gsellman retired all four batters he faced for his sixth save.

Freddie Freeman got the first hit for the Braves in the fourth, lining a one-out, 90-mph slider to right, but otherwise Wheeler breezed through the early innings. That included striking out the side in the first on 14 pitches before walking Nick Markakis on a 3-and-2, 98-mph fastball to lead off the second.

However, Wheeler then retired the next seven batters before Freeman’s single, retiring the side in order in the third on nine pitches.

The Mets also supported Wheeler defensively as second baseman Jeff McNeil turned nicely on shortstop Amed Rosario’s toss to get Dansby Swanson at first for an inning-ending double play in the fifth following Tyler Flowers’ infield single that Wheeler fielded but could not make a play on. In the sixth, first baseman Wilmer Flores dived to his left to smother Ozzie Albies’ liner down the line before running to the bag to make the final out. And in the seventh, rightfielder Brandon Nimmo ran in and dived to catch Ender Inciarte’s two-out sinking liner to prevent Freeman, who had led off with a double, from scoring.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wheeler has likely been the Mets’ most effective pitcher of late not named Jacob deGrom, with his last loss on June 22. Wheeler went six innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven, in his previous start, a 1-0 win at Pittsburgh this past Sunday.

He also lasted at least seven innings in his two starts before that, a 6-3 win over the Padres on July 24 and a 7-4 victory over the Nationals on July 14.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway believes Wheeler’s improved consistency is in direct correlation to the work he’s putting in between starts.

“I think Zack is just valuing that more,” Callaway said before the game. “We focus on the work more than the results as far as their statistics go because we know if they value their work and they put the time in, they’re probably going to be the best player they can be. If you talk to all our strength and conditioning guys, he’s doing more than his due diligence preparing for each start. He’s a guy that’s reaping the benefits of that hard work.”

The Mets scored twice in the sixth for a 3-0 lead after Michael Conforto, Todd Frazier and McNeil started the inning with three singles to load the bases and end righthander Kevin Gausman. He allowed six hits, walked two and struck out two. Austin Jackson greeted Shane Carle with a run-scoring single off the reliever’s leg and Frazier scored on Kevin Plawecki’s sacrifice fly.

Callaway allowed Wheeler to bat with runners on first and second but he hit into an inning-ending grounder to first.

Frazier had scored the first run in the second after Gausman hit him with a 3-and-2 splitter to lead off the inning, dancing down the third-base line, then breaking for home when Johan Camargo threw to first on Rosario’s one-out grounder.