PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Ballplayers work their entire lives for the type of season — and opportunity — Zack Wheeler has coming up: a contract year.

Wheeler is due to be a free agent after the 2019 season, a decade after getting drafted. And since the 28-year-old righthander is coming off of his first full and healthy season since 2014 — 29 starts, a 3.31 ERA and a major second-half stride — Wheeler is positioned well to cash in if he can do it again.

“You know it’s coming up and you want to have a good year, but at the same time, it’s about what’s now,” Wheeler said Friday, his first day at the Mets’ First Data Field complex prior to pitchers and catchers officially reporting to spring training Tuesday. “I’m here with the Mets and this is where I want to win. That’s what’s happening right now.”

Is Wheeler open to contract extension talks, if the Mets wanted to pursue that and keep him around longer?

“I’m here right now,” he said. “That’s all I’m worried about. All that stuff will figure itself out and I’ll worry about that later.”

For now, Wheeler would rather focus on the task at hand, which Friday morning was a brief bullpen session, flanked by rotation-mates Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, plus Corey Oswalt. It was only Wheeler’s first day of camp, and free agency still is nine months away.

Wheeler knows as well as anybody how long nine months can be when it comes to one’s health. This time a year ago, he had missed two and a half of the previous three seasons because of Tommy John surgery and a stress fracture in his right arm. He had to win a spot in the 2018 rotation — and, indeed, briefly pitched himself out of the job, opening the year in the minors — and went on to have the best year of his career.

It was one of the best winters of his career, too. His first healthy one since 2014-15.

“It was nice just to have a normal offseason — just work out, throw your bullpens, get everything done that you need to get done,” Wheeler said. “And just enjoy the time off.”

Last year, Wheeler got better as the year progressed, posting a 4.44 ERA in the first half and 1.68 ERA in the second half — second best in the majors in that span and better than deGrom, who had a 1.73 and won the NL Cy Young Award.

Perhaps as significant as the run prevention, Wheeler also threw a career-high 187 1/3 innings (including one Triple-A start). He lasted at least seven innings in 10 of his final 12 starts.

“Seven innings was a big step for me last year,” Wheeler said. “I was mad when I only got six. You’re always trying to get better, so this year, maybe some complete games. You’re always trying to get a no-hitter or whatever it may be, maybe I can get one of those this year. It’s wishful thinking, but this is what you want to strive for. You always want to strive for the best and push yourself.”

Making it easier for Wheeler to push himself: the caliber of pitcher alongside him in the rotation. In addition to deGrom and Syndergaard, Steven Matz also is among those in camp early. That quartet gives the Mets a shot at having a rotation — particularly at the top — as good as any in baseball.

For Wheeler, the year — his contract year — started with a few pitches to catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

“I’ve thrown a few off the mound when I was back home, but it’s nice to get off the dirt, down here in the warm heat and everything like that,” Wheeler said. “The vibe is pretty good around here. Hopefully we can continue that.”

Mets add former Nat

Infielder Danny Espinosa joined the Mets on a minor-league contract with an invite to major-league spring training Friday. In eight major-league seasons, seven with the Nationals, Espinosa has a .221/.297/.378 slash line and played mostly second and shortstop. He got into 63 minor-league games and spent brief periods with the Yankees, Blue Jays, Dodgers and Phillies last year.