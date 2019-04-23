Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler smacks his first career home run in start vs. Phillies
Wheeler is the third Mets pitcher to hit a home run this season.
Zack Wheeler officially has joined the power surge in the Mets' rotation.
Wheeler smacked the first home run of his major-league career on Tuesday night, becoming the third Mets starting pitcher to go deep this season.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Wheeler swung at a 92-mph fastball from Zach Eflin and drove it to left-center field. With an exit velocity of 101 mph, the ball traveled 385 feet.
Wheeler joins Noah Syndergaard, who homered in Sunday’s loss against the Cardinals, and Jacob deGrom, who hit his own homer in a win over the Marlins on April 3.
This wasn’t Wheeler’s only bright spot at the plate. The lefty-swinging righthanded pitcher also hit a two-run double in the second inning.
