Zack Wheeler officially has joined the power surge in the Mets' rotation.

Wheeler smacked the first home run of his major-league career on Tuesday night, becoming the third Mets starting pitcher to go deep this season.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Wheeler swung at a 92-mph fastball from Zach Eflin and drove it to left-center field. With an exit velocity of 101 mph, the ball traveled 385 feet.

ZACK WHEELER HITS HIS FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE HOME RUN 💥💥 #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/BiwZiGeCGb — SNY (@SNYtv) Apr 113, 2019

Wheeler joins Noah Syndergaard, who homered in Sunday’s loss against the Cardinals, and Jacob deGrom, who hit his own homer in a win over the Marlins on April 3.

This wasn’t Wheeler’s only bright spot at the plate. The lefty-swinging righthanded pitcher also hit a two-run double in the second inning.