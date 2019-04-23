TODAY'S PAPER
Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler smacks his first career home run in start vs. Phillies

Wheeler is the third Mets pitcher to hit a home run this season.

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler smiles while celebrating

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler smiles while celebrating with teammates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Zack Wheeler officially has joined the power surge in the Mets' rotation.

Wheeler smacked the first home run of his major-league career on Tuesday night, becoming the third Mets starting pitcher to go deep this season.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Wheeler swung at a 92-mph fastball from Zach Eflin and drove it to left-center field. With an exit velocity of 101 mph, the ball traveled 385 feet.

Wheeler joins Noah Syndergaard, who homered in Sunday’s loss against the Cardinals, and Jacob deGrom, who hit his own homer in a win over the Marlins on April 3.

This wasn’t Wheeler’s only bright spot at the plate. The lefty-swinging righthanded pitcher also hit a two-run double in the second inning.

