Zack Wheeler has given up 11 homers in 13 starts this season, approaching his 2018 total of 14 homers (in 29 starts).

After the Mets beat the Giants, 7-3 — a game in which he went seven innings and gave up three runs (two homers) — Wheeler seemed not to be too worried about it. That can be attributed at least partly to the fact that home runs are up across baseball this year, 2.70 per game entering play Thursday, the highest average in major-league history.

Many pitchers and others in the game strongly believe, but won’t talk openly about in public, that the baseballs are different in a way that allows them to fly farther.

“There’s been a couple questionable home runs, but obviously you can’t really say anything about it. You have to go out there and pitch and try to get outs,” Wheeler said. “When you’re making your pitches and guys are just putting their bat on the ball and it’s going a long way, you get kind of frustrated. Every fly ball today, I was just standing there because I don’t know if it was going to go out or not.”

Cano out

Robinson Cano was unavailable Thursday because of the left quadriceps tightness he experienced Wednesday, three innings into his return from an injury-list stint thanks to a strained left quad.

Mickey Callaway, asked if he was confident Cano would avoid the IL this time, said, “It’s hard to say.

“He wasn’t available during the game today, but he is feeling OK,” said Callaway, who before the game hoped Cano was available to pinch hit. “We’re going to evaluate him [Friday] and go from there. That’s the only update I have. But it’s feeling OK.”

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo (bulging disc in neck) began a rehab assignment Thursday night with advanced Class A St. Lucie, batting leadoff as the designated hitter…Callaway was happy see a struggling Jeurys Familia toss a scoreless ninth, holding a four-run lead that came with some pressure but not too much. “That’s the opportunity we were looking for with him,” Callaway said. “I wanted it to be with a lead, because there’s still a little pressure there, because if he doesn’t get outs, we have to get Edwin [Diaz] up.”…A right wrist contusion sent shortstop Andres Gimenez, the Mets’ top prospect, to the IL this week with Double-A Binghamton. Gimenez, 20, was hit by a pitch Sunday.