Zack Wheeler headed to injured list with right shoulder fatigue, source says

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler reacts against the Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field on July 7. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
MINNEAPOLIS — Zack Wheeler is injured, a source said Monday, thrusting into question his status as the Mets’ most likely trade chip this month.

Wheeler is dealing with right shoulder fatigue and was in New York on Monday for tests. He is being placed on the injured list retroactive to Friday, meaning the earliest he can start for the Mets is July 23 — leaving him with a maximum of two starts before the July 31 trade deadline.

Lefthander Steven Matz will replace Wheeler for his start Tuesday against the Marlins. Thanks to an off day Monday, the Mets don’t need a fifth starter until Saturday against the Giants.

This development affects Wheeler’s status leading up to the trade deadline. Scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, Wheeler, 29, had been very likely to be traded by the 42-51 Mets. And getting dealt would benefit Wheeler, too, since that would eliminate the possibility of him being tagged with a qualifying offer as he heads to the open market.

Among the other Mets who could be traded: Todd Frazier and Jason Vargas. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Friday in Miami that “we have to face our reality,” and the Mets will focus on moving expiring contracts. They are unlikely to trade players such as Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom, who have more years of team control.

An injury also damages one of Wheeler’s most attractive qualities: his recent durability. After making just 17 starts in 2015-17 — he totally missed two of those seasons — Wheeler had not missed a start since the beginning of last season. Aided by confidence in his health, Wheeler also had been throwing harder than ever, with his fastball averaging 97.1 mph this season, according to Brooks Baseball.

Wheeler’s bottom-line numbers this season — 4.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP — are underwhelming, especially after his second-half excellence last year (1.68 ERA). But some of his peripherals, including strikeout and walk rates and a higher-than-normal batting average on balls in play, suggest a degree of bad luck. For example, his Fielding Independent Pitching mark — which is like ERA but removes defense from the equation — is a much more palatable 3.66. And like pitchers across baseball, Wheeler has given up homers more frequently, a trend he and others chalk up to differences in the baseballs, which are flying out of ballparks at historically high rates.

