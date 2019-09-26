Zack Wheeler’s best pitch Thursday might have been the one he made to his bosses.

In what could be his final start with the Mets, Wheeler reminded the organization of the quality of pitcher he can be, why it is worth considering keeping him beyond this season. He mostly dominated in allowing three runs across eight innings in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Wheeler had allowed just two hits and no runs until the eighth, when back-to-back home runs by rookie Tyler Heineman and former Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson gave Miami a lead. Immediately before Heineman’s homer, the first of his career, plate umpire Eric Cooper called a pitch over the plate — would-be strike three — a ball.

After recovering to get his final two batters, Wheeler made an unceremonious exit at a mostly empty and quiet Citi Field, walking off the mound to handshakes and hugs from teammates. A few fans behind the home dugout stood and clapped. He struck out 10, walked none and gave up five hits.

Wheeler, 29, finishes the year with a 3.96 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. In five seasons in the majors, Wheeler — acquired as a top prospect in 2011 by former general manager Sandy Alderson from the Giants for two-plus months of Carlos Beltran — has a 3.77 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.

He set career-highs in 2019 in starts (31), innings (195 1/3) and strikeouts (195). After totaling 17 starts in 2015-17, he has made 60 the past two seasons.

Looming are major questions for the Mets and for Wheeler. Will the team make him a qualifying offer (a one-year contract at about $18 million)? Would Wheeler accept it? How interested are the parties in a longer-term contract? Eventually, the offseason will bring answers.

Wheeler was a big part of an impressive feat by the Mets’ rotation this year. If the team rounds out the season the way it expects to — Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz and Noah Syndergaard against the Braves this weekend — it will have had its primary starters pitch in 154 of 162 games.

Jacob deGrom (32), Syndergaard (32), Wheeler (31), Matz (30) and the tandem of Stroman and Jason Vargas (29) have rarely missed a turn, a remarkable run of health for a team that badly needed it considering its minimal backup options in the minors and bullpen.

Manager Mickey Callaway attributed that good health to the group sticking to its routines, part of the goal the Mets had when it installed its performance team ahead of the 2018 season.

“It’s monotonous and it’s not exciting, but you have to do it to stay healthy,” Callaway said. “We did a great job of putting a performance staff together that’s going to assist these guys and give them every resource possible to accomplish those great routines, and they did a great job of doing that.

“Anybody can get hurt, fluke things can happen. We’ve had fluke injuries the last couple years. But as far as arm care, taking care of your body, fueling your body the right way, I think these guys see the value in that and how it’s going to allow them to continue to compete at a high level and stay on the field.”

For most of the night, the Mets’ lineup looked as if it was playing its first game since being eliminated from playoff contention. Marlins rookie righthander Jordan Yamamoto (4.46 ERA) tossed six shutout innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts. He allowed one hit and three walks.

Edwin Diaz allowed one run, on a homer by Austin Dean, in two-thirds of an inning. It was the 15th long ball yielded by Diaz this year, matching his total from the previous two seasons combined.