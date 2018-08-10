MIAMI — The names and faces change at Marlins Park, especially in recent months, but year after year — and injury after injury — it remains a welcoming domain for Zack Wheeler.

The Marlins’ home was the site of Wheeler’s only career complete game to date, a shutout in 2014. It was where he made his sparkling return to the majors in April after pitching himself out of the rotation in spring training. And Friday, Marlins Park played host to Wheeler’s latest strong outing in the Mets’ 6-2 win against Miami.

Wheeler lasted seven innings, giving up two runs and four hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

The Marlins (47-70) didn’t have a baserunner until the third, a hit until the fifth and a run until the seventh. Miguel Rojas’ home run with two outs in the seventh snapped Wheeler’s streak of 23 scoreless innings.

“When you have good numbers here, it gives you a little bit more confidence,” Wheeler said. “You still have to go out there and attack and go with the game plan, and I was able to do that today for the most part.”

Said Marlins manager Don Mattingly: “I haven’t seen him pitch that much, but that’s the best I’ve ever seen him.”

In six career starts at Marlins Park — the most for Wheeler anywhere other than Citi Field — he has a 1.55 ERA and 0.79 WHIP. Those are significantly better than Wheeler’s numbers everywhere else: 4.08 ERA, 1.40 WHIP. (It helps, of course, that the Marlins have been perennial non-contenders since Wheeler reached the majors in 2013.)

The Wheeler the Marlins saw this time was the new and improved version, throwing harder than ever — regularly mixing in a splitter as a new fourth offering — and pitching better than ever. Wheeler has lasted at least seven innings in four out of his past five starts.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In his past four games, Wheeler has walked only one batter per outing.

“It’s been really big obviously with his effectiveness,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “He’s aggressive toward the hitters. He goes after them like he knows his stuff is better than them.”

Wheeler is up to 134 1/3 innings, by far his most since 2014. Callaway said that he would be OK with riding Wheeler through the end of the season despite that workload, as long as the righthander continues to feel good and pitch well.

“It wouldn’t be pushing him — as long as he can just go with the flow and continue to work the way he’s working,” Callaway said. “At this point, we just want to continue to monitor his effectiveness.”

Said Wheeler: “Honestly, I haven’t even thought about the innings.”

On Friday, Wheeler had help from other Mets (48-65). Amed Rosario went 3-for-5 with a crucial two-run single in the sixth. Austin Jackson (double, two runs), Todd Frazier (two runs) and Wilmer Flores (double) all also had multiple hits as the Mets knocked Jose Urena around for four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Notes & quotes: Steven Matz (left flexor pronator strain) is scheduled for a simulated game Saturday, Callaway said. That would line him up to pitch in the doubleheader Thursday against the Phillies if the Mets deem him ready ... The Mets are considering a six-man rotation, which would allow them to keep starting Corey Oswalt, upon Matz’s return. Of the effect that might have on Jacob deGrom and his pursuit of the Cy Young Award, Callaway said: “We understand where he’s at and what he’s trying to do. We would make sure that he’s taken care of.” … Callaway said he is hoping to see first-base prospect Peter Alonso with the Mets in September. On Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas, Alonso, 23, hit his 28th homer of the year and became the first player — majors or minors — to reach 100 RBIs this season. Alonso’s defensive ability and the Mets’ first-base playing time are question marks.