Zack Wheeler would certainly seem to be waging an uphill battle to keep a spot in the Mets rotation. Jason Vargas is nearing a return from surgery on his non-throwing wrist and the lefthander is making his rehab appearances on the same days that Wheeler is making big league starts. Yet with the kind of grit the righty showed Tuesday against the Nationals, it might not be an easy decision.

Wheeler did not have effective stuff and put enough men on base to be worthy of inclusion in a traffic report. Still, he hung tough and kept the damage low to give the Mets a chance to win.

He gave up three runs over six innings, which is a respectable performance. That he did it while allowing 10 baserunners — seven on hits and three on walks — speaks to the intestinal fortitude he displayed. He left with the score 3-2 and ended up the loser as the Mets stranded six baserunners after his exit in the 5-2 defeat.

Wheeler’s first inning informed how he’d perform. He loaded the bases by allowing a Trea Turner single and a pair of walks yet escaped without a blemish by getting Moises Sierra to hit into an inning-ending double play.

He allowed one run in the third when one-out singles by Turner and Howie Kendrick preceded a Bryce Harper sacrifice fly. He gave up two more in the fourth when the first four Nationals reached base, including a run-scoring flare single to right by Wilmer Difo and a run-scoring single to left by Pedro Severino that made it 3-0.

However, Wheeler got outs from the next three batters and retired six of the seven he faced in the fifth and sixth. He also helped make it a 3-2 game before he exited. He started a two-run Mets rally in the fifth with his second single of the game and slid home with the first run on Asdrubal Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.

In the Mets’ rotation, Wheeler’s already been outside-looking-in once. When the Mets broke camp, Wheeler went to Triple-A Las Vegas and Seth Lugo was tabbed to stand in as the fifth starter while Vargas recovered from the procedure on his fractured right hamate bone.

Lugo’s first start became unnecessary when there was a game postponed for snow in the first week and the righty ended up pitching — extremely effectively — out of the bullpen. When the next spot came up for a fifth starter in the rotation — last Wednesday — manager Mickey Callaway opted to keep Lugo where he was thriving and brought in Wheeler. His motion slightly streamlined, Wheeler delivered seven innings of one-run ball to beat Miami.

Plenty could happen before Vargas returns. He will pitch in a minor league rehab start on April 22 (Wheeler’s next scheduled start) and then could rejoin the Mets in their next time through. Wheeler should have at least one more chance to make his case.