Mickey Callaway called it swagger — the quality that allowed Zack Wheeler to have that renaissance season last year and the quality he rediscovered after a rocky start in 2019.

Sure, there were more concrete aspects to his dominance — adjustments to his timing and better control — but confidence can go a long way, too, as long as the mechanical stuff is in place.

But there didn’t look to be too much of that swagger in the second inning against the Reds on Monday night. Instead, Wheeler — coming off three straight solid starts — looked rattled as he lost sight of the strike zone and the BABIP forces plotted against him. Softly hit balls dropped in, the Reds scored four runs and an important start seemed to go awry.

Good thing for Wheeler that confidence isn’t the only thing that went right last year; it was resilience, too. He was, after all, the pitcher who didn’t have a job out of spring training.

After that disastrous inning Monday, he buckled down and bounced back, holding the Reds scoreless for the rest of his six-inning outing and at least giving the Mets a chance. They eventually tied the score against Tanner Roark and company, getting Wheeler off the hook.

Wheeler allowed seven hits — three in that second inning — and four runs, walking three and striking out four. It hardly was a display of dominance, but for a team trying to turn around its starting pitching, it certainly wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

“It’s important for Wheeler to keep going and [Jason] Vargas staying on a roll,” Mickey Callaway said before the game. “Then really important with [Jacob] deGrom and [Noah] Syndergaard, righting those ships,” he added, ticking off this series’ starters. “This is a big series not just because it’s at home, but we’re trying to turn this pitching around, and those guys that we’re trying to turn around are all pitching. This is a big series and I think it’s going to lead to some momentum in the end.”

DeGrom’s and Syndergaard’s struggles this year have brought Wheeler to the forefront, especially after he seemed to figure something out after his first two starts, two messy affairs against the Nationals. After those outings, pitching coach Dave Eiland noted that he had been speeding up his delivery, and the two worked to rectify the problem, to good effect.

In his three starts after that, Wheeler was 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA. In his previous start, last Tuesday, he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Phillies.

“I’m very confident” he can keep replicating those results, Callaway said. “He had a good game obviously [against the Phillies]. His last three have been really solid. He’s getting on a roll. We saw what he did when he got on a roll last year, especially the second half. I think he’s going to go out there and throw the ball really well.”

After his bad inning Monday, he allowed three more hits and survived a mound visit from trainer Joe Golia, who was quickly appeased, before getting pulled after the sixth inning after 94 pitches.

“He feels confident,” Callaway said. “That’s probably what you look at the most: how they walk around, how are they feeling. He’s getting some of that swagger back that made him so good.”

Now he just has to sustain it.