Zack Wheeler struck out leadoff man Corey Dickerson with a 98-mile per hour fastball for the first out on Friday night. It’s surprising the Mets didn’t immediately remove Wheeler from the game and encase him — or at least his right arm — in bubble wrap until Wednesday’s trade deadline.

Wheeler showed he was healthy in a 5 1/3-inning effort in the Mets’ 6-3 victory over the Pirates at Citi Field. The free-agent-to-be, who was activated from the 10-day injured list after a bout with shoulder fatigue, allowed one run in the first five innings and two more in the sixth before departing after 73 pitches (54 strikes).

Did he think it was his last start as a Met?

“Just when I was walking off the mound,” Wheeler said. “I got a nice applause and I appreciate that from the fans. That’s the only time I really thought about it because I was out there concentrating on winning a ballgame.”

Wheeler (7-6) allowed six hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven in winning his 40th game as a Met since the team acquired him in a trade with the Giants on July 28, 2011 for Carlos Beltran.

Assuming he emerged unscathed health-wise, Wheeler could be a big get for a contender in a thin starting pitching market.

“He’s approaching free agency and this is part of free agency, right?” manager Mickey Callaway said before the game. “You’re about to be a free agent, you’re on a team that hasn’t gotten to where it wants to get yet, and there’s a possibility you might get traded. That’s his reality.”

Another reality for the Mets is they have another coveted, available starter in Noah Syndergaard. A report in the New York Post on Friday quoted an anonymous executive from another team as saying the Mets were “definitely” going to trade Syndergaard by Wednesday.

A Mets source, however, said it was “not definite” that Syndergaard was going to be moved before the deadline.

Syndergaard poked fun at his situation on Twitter on Thursday. Syndergaard wrote “Here come them trade talks” and added a GIF from the forgettable Star Wars movie “Solo” that had young Lando Calrissian telling young Han Solo, “You might want to buckle up, baby.”

As for Wheeler, he retired the Pirates in order in four of his first five innings. Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead on three consecutive singles to open the second, with Colin Moran’s hit off the glove of Amed Rosario scoring the run.

Jeff McNeil gave the Mets the lead with a three-run home run off Dario Agrazal (2-1) in the third. It was McNeil’s 10th home run of the season.

Before the game, McNeil was one of several Mets who were holding puppies from the Port Washington’s North Shore Animal League in front of the dugout. McNeil fell in love with his pooch and was negotiating with his wife via FaceTime for a possible adoption.

The home run apparently helped. As he was rounding the bases, McNeil said he thought, “I’m getting a puppy!”

Todd Frazier made it 4-1 with his 14th home run, a shot to right-center in the fifth.

Wheeler gave up a two-run homer to Adam Frazier in the sixth to make it 4-3. Two batters later, after a single by Josh Bell, Wheeler was replaced by Luis Avilan.

Pete Alonso hit his 34th home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-3. Wilson Ramos hit his 10th homer later in the inning off reliever Michael Feliz to restore the Mets’ three-run cushion.

Four Mets relievers (Avilan, Robert Gsellman, Justin Wilson and Seth Lugo) combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, with Lugo throwing a perfect ninth for his first save.