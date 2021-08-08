Zack Wheeler throws two-hit shutout as Phillies complete sweep of Mets

PHILADELPHIA — The Mets aren’t just losing lately. They’re lost.

Zack Wheeler pitched maybe the best game of his life in a 3-0 Phillies win on Sunday, a two-hit shutout. The Mets received a double from Brandon Nimmo, the first batter of the game, and had just one other knock, Nimmo’s single in the ninth, the rest of the afternoon.

In addition to dropping a season-high four consecutive games, the Mets went 1-6 on the road trip, are 9-15 in the second half and have gone 21-30 since June 17.

The latest loss and new low came after a pregame visit from owner Steve Cohen, who made the trip to Citizens Bank Park and met with players in the clubhouse.

"They are ready," he tweeted about an hour before first pitch, "and in a good frame of mind for this game."

In the top of the first, the Mets wasted Nimmo’s leadoff double. In the bottom of the first, Taijuan Walker gave up solo homers to Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto.

The Mets played from there like they had no shot. Wheeler retired the next 22 batters and collected 11 strikeouts on the way to the third shutout of his career.

Walker settled down to finish six innings with three runs allowed, all on homers, striking out one and walking one. Bryce Harper added an opposite-field blast in the sixth inning.

That was the first time a Mets starter lasted at least six innings since July 23, more than two weeks ago. It also was Walker’s best start since the All-Star break.