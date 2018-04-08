WASHINGTON — The Mets’ so-called Five Aces rotation is finally becoming a reality.

Righthander Zack Wheeler will start Wednesday against the Marlins, manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday. That means the Mets will go with their big five starting pitchers consecutively for the first time: Steven Matz and Matt Harvey over the weekend against the Nationals, followed by Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Wheeler in Miami.

“They’ve never pitched together one time through?” Callaway asked, the first-year manager making sure he had his recent Mets history right. “Pretty cool. It’ll be nice to see.”

The Mets chose Wheeler over righthanders Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman because they have become valuable in the bullpen, Callaway said.

Lugo outperformed Wheeler during spring training, and indeed was named the No. 5 starter to open the season, but he did not take the ball before the Mets moved him to the bullpen.

The Mets were able to delay a decision on a No. 5 starter until now because Wednesday is the first time they need one, thanks to an unusually high number of off days.

Callaway wasn’t sure how long Wheeler’s promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas would last because the team has not decided when lefthander Jason Vargas (broken right hand) will return.

“Spot starts, or whatever you want to call them, turn into five-year careers sometimes, because you just never know what’s going to happen,” Callaway said. “Bring him up on [Wednesday], let him start and go from there.”

Callaway received positive reports on Wheeler’s start for Las Vegas on Friday, when he allowed one run and three hits in five innings, striking out six.

“The confidence was there, he was feeling really good physically and his slider was wipeout,” Callaway said. “He was challenging every hitter he faced. Real good spot confidence-wise.”

Vargas still working

The length of Wheeler’s stay will depend in part on Vargas’ status. He threw more than five innings in a simulated game Saturday in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The Mets haven’t decided on a next step, but Callaway said a decision will be revealed Thursday. He added that Vargas probably will need to pitch in at least one minor-league game before returning to the majors.

“He told [pitching coach Dave Eiland] he felt like he executed almost every pitch he wanted to make,” Callaway said. “He’s progressing nicely.”