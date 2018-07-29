TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Zack Wheeler tosses six scoreless innings, drives in Mets’ lone run in win

Zack Wheeler delivers during the first inning of

Zack Wheeler delivers during the first inning of Mets' 1-0 win over the Pirates. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Justin Berl

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

PITTSBURGH — Zack Wheeler pitched well again Sunday afternoon, and when the lineup was failing to get him any runs, he went ahead and did that, too.

The Mets parlayed Wheeler’s six scoreless innings with his RBI double into a 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Against the backdrop of the impending non-waiver trade deadline — 4 p.m. Tuesday — Wheeler sparkled. He walked none, struck out seven and scattered five hits (all singles) and walked one. His ERA dropped to 4.11, its lowest point since April. Wheeler has a 3.20 ERA the past two months.

Aside from scoreless outings from Seth Lugo (two innings) and Anthony Swarzak (one inning, save), the rest of the Mets contributed little. They went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. The Mets have two extra-base hits the past two games, and both are from pitchers, Wheeler Sunday and Jacob deGrom Saturday.

Wheeler hit his in the fifth inning. After Luis Guillorme singled on a grounder to shortstop with two outs, Wheeler sent a 1-and-1 fastball down in the zone into the rightfield corner, scoring Guillorme from first.

Centerfielder Austin Jackson went 2-for-3 with a walk in his first start as a Met.

Pittsburgh righty Joe Musgrove, who held the Mets hitless into the fifth, lasted seven innings.

New York Sports

Giants corner back Janoris Jenkins talks to the Janoris Jenkins just focusing on football
Giants running back Saquon Barkley talks to the Meet the man tasked with grounding Saquon Barkley
Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ delivers a pitch Yankees top Royals as J.A. Happ wins debut
Yankees designated hitter Greg Bird reacts after he Yankees rally to beat Royals in Game 2, earn split
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers in the DeGrom pitches well, but again gets no support in loss
Zach Britton, in his second appearance for the Britton breezing, then hits speed bump