Miami Marlins cancel Monday's game vs. Orioles amid COVID-19 outbreak

Members of the Miami Marlins react after a

Members of the Miami Marlins react after a three-run homer by Brian Anderson against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2020 in Philadelphia. Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

By The Associated Press
MIAMI  — The Miami Marlins' home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

Pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Marlins' precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

