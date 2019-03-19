TODAY'S PAPER
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels close to finalizing $432 million, 12-year contract, AP source says

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels at

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

By The Associated Press
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to finalizing a $432 million, 12-year contract that would shatter the record for the largest deal in North American sports history. 

The deal was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been finalized and had not been announced. 

Trout would top the new $330 million, 12-year contract between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, and his $36 million average annual value would surpass Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million in a six-year deal with Arizona that started in 2016.

Trout’s deal includes a signing bonus and would supersede the $144.5 million, six-year contract that had been set to pay him $66.5 million over the next two seasons.

Progress toward an agreement was first reported by ESPN. 

By The Associated Press

