MLB provides compensation for minor leaguers through April 8

An empty Citi Field on Monday afternoon after the MLB announced a delay to opening day to mid May to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Queens, New York. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
As Major League Baseball tries to sort out an ever-changing series of complications from the coronavirus outbreak, looking out for the minor-leaguers finally happened with Thursday’s announcement of a compensation package.

After getting shut out of spring training, minor leaguers — who typically earn from $100 to $400 per week — will receive a lump sum to cover them through April 8, which was the scheduled start of their season. MLB is still working on how to pay minor leaguers after that date for as long as games are postponed.

To date, the Yankees have had two minor-leaguers test positive for coronavirus, prompting members of the organization to be under quarantine in Tampa. When spring training was suspended, minor-leaguers were instructed to leave the facilities, but that raised problems for many whose home was outside the U.S. as well as finding other jobs in the interim.

“MLB takes the community impact of this crisis seriously,” the league said in Thursday’s statement. “We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts to protect fans, players and ballpark workers, and we urge all baseball fans to follow suit.”

Earlier this week, MLB also announced a 30-team, $30-million effort to support ballpark workers who have lost those jobs during this indefinite postponement of the regular season.

David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist, a voter for baseball's Hall of Fame and has covered six no-hitters, including two perfect games.

