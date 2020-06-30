TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

A cyclist rides past Principal Park, home to

A cyclist rides past Principal Park, home to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, on June 25 in Des Moines, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

By The Associated Press
Print

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement. The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.

MLB already had told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without minor league baseball played,” National Association president Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees GM Brian Cashman talks about the club Cashman talks Yankees and unique 2020 season
The Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks during a press Cashman cautiously optimistic about return of Judge, other Yanks
Nets center DeAndre Jordan looks on against the Popper: Is playing worth risk for decimated Nets?
Mississippi State pitcher JT Ginn throws during the Mets' aggressive drafting helps restock farm system
An empty Citi Field on March 16, 2020. Mets balance baseball, pandemic as players report Wednesday
Jets safety Jamal Adams looks on from the One 'elephant in the room' for Jamal Adams' deal talks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search