MLB makes pitch for shortened season to union, sources confirm

Major League Baseball, once again trying to stage a season through a pandemic, made a pitch Friday to the Players Association to delay the start of spring training by a month followed by a 154-game schedule, multiple sources confirmed Sunday.

The carrot this time? The players would be paid at their full 162-game rate for agreeing to the plan. Also, MLB offered to implement the universal DH as part of the deal, along with expanded playoffs.

The Players Association was still discussing the proposal Sunday night, but the expectation is that it will be rejected when the official response is delivered Monday, according to sources. Currently, teams are scheduled to report for spring training in mid-February and Opening Day is April 1.

The union has a number of concerns, each spinning on the axis of distrust between these two sides, and primarily that the players’ salaries aren’t adequately protected against potential interruptions in the schedule. In addition, spring training is only two weeks away, with many players already set up in base cities or having made financial arrangements to do so and tailoring their workouts to start on the original dates.

Although MLB has hinted for months that spring training might be delayed -- with Arizona struggling to contain COVID-19 positivity rates -- Friday’s pitch was the first official proposal the Players Association heard on the subject.

MLB believes that delaying the season would provide more time to get a better handle on the pandemic -- maybe with a dip in infection rates and vaccinations increasing -- which could help prevent outbreaks during the season as well as possibly allow for fans in the stadiums.

But the union is always wary of stepping outside the current CBA, and that’s usually a non-starter in negotiations, especially when it involves player salaries. Last year, after a four-month battle between MLB and the union, the end result was a dramatically reduced 60-game season but at pro-rata salaries, something the players refused to budge on.

After taking a 63% pay cut last summer, the players have a newly-fortified unwillingness to be flexible on the schedule right from the jump. Plus, they also see gray area in MLB’s proposal for 162-game pay for 154 games. What happens if MLB determines that dozens of games need to be scrapped or the season has to be canceled? As of now, there is no mechanism to address that.

Compressing a 154-game season into five months, with the potential need for more doubleheaders, and little margin to make up postponements, also is a significant health and safety issue from the union’s perspective. MLB remains steadfast in finishing the World Series close to the end of October -- or even the first week of November, if necessary -- and that doesn’t leave much wiggle room if the season goes sideways.

The universal DH remains an attractive lure for the players, but the union already refused to trade that for expanded playoffs when MLB made that offer earlier this winter. From a competitive standpoint, the DH should not still be in limbo. It is handcuffing teams as they try to put together rosters for 2021 and also costing players jobs. As for the expanded playoffs, the format was a success last season. But the union sees that as a huge financial windfall for MLB, and because of that is leery of handing over such a prized bargaining chip without getting what the players believe to be an equal return.

So what’s going to happen? Since MLB almost certainly won’t get the union’s cooperation to delay the season, the likely outcome is for teams to report for spring training as scheduled in roughly two weeks. The two sides have been negotiating the pandemic-related protocols, just as they did last summer, and are confident they can again play with careful monitoring of the situation.

In the meantime, they can still discuss the universal DH and expanded playoffs, leaving open the possibility for both in 2021. Last year, MLB didn’t announce the new playoff format until after the first pitch of the Opening Night game between the Yankees and Nationals. As of now, Opening Day remains April 1, but it still seems like baseball has plenty to figure out just to get spring training underway.

"There's no certainty yet," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Friday. "So hopefully they'll get all that buttoned up soon."