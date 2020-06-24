MLB in 2020: What you need to know

After five weeks of acrimonious negotiations, Major League Baseball and the Players Association have agreed on a plan to return to play and start the 2020 season.

Here is what you need to know:

Schedule: 60 games in the regular season.

Spring training report date: July 1.

Spring training rosters: Up to 60 players per team in the "Club Player Pool."

Opening Day: Weekend of July 24-26.

Regular-season rosters: 30 active players for Opening Day, then 28 on the 15th day of the season and 26 on the 29th of the season. The list of 60 players to start spring training will make up a team's available players for the season.

Opponents: The official schedule will be released later this week. Teams to play 10 games against each divisional opponent (40 games total), then 20 against geographical counterparts in the other league. So, the AL East will play the NL East, meaning the Yankees and Mets will meet four times.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Salaries: Players will receive 100% pro rata salaries on 60 games, which equates to 37.5% of their full salaries for 2020 based on a 162-game schedule.

Postseason: No expanded postseason this year, keeping the number of teams at 10 instead of the proposed 16. Five teams in each league, same as the past several years.

Ads on uniforms: No.

Universal DH: Yes.

Trade deadline: Aug. 31

Social distancing: Players and those not involved in the game will sit in the stands.

PPE: Non-playing personnel must wear masks in the dugout and bullpen.

Banned celebrations: High-fives, fist bumps, hugs, etc.

Chewables: No spitting or chewing tobacco. No sunflower seeds. Bubble gum is allowed.

Arguing with umpires: At least six feet away from the umpire. Ejections, fines and more are possible.

Fighting: No.

On-field changes:

- If a game goes into extra innings, a runner will be placed on second base to start each half-inning. The designated runner is the last out from the prior inning (or a pinch-runner). The pitcher would be charged with an unearned run if that player scores.

- Three-batter minimum for a pitcher.

- No limits on position players pitching.

- Pitchers can carry “a small wet rag in their back pocket to be used for moisture in lieu of licking their fingers. Water is the only substance allowed on the rag.”

- Games suspended because of weather before the fifth inning will be continued, not started from the beginning.

Injuries: The 60-day injured list is reduced to 45 days. There will be a 10-day injured list for all position players and pitchers.

COVID-19 testing: Players, coaches and staff will be tested every other day. Players will receive temperature/sympton checks twice a day. Antibody testing will be conducted monthly. MLB has the right to relocate teams to a neutral site if that team suffers a major outbreak.