Scenes from the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Fans watch during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

A fan of American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, watches during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Yusei Kikuchi, of the Seattle Mariners, stands in the dugout prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Eduardo Escobar, of the Arizona Diamondbacks, signs autographs prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League players return to the clubhouse after practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

Fans cheer during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Aroldis Chapman, of the Yankees, watches from the dugout during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Aaron Judge, of the Yankees, looks towards the crowd during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

The grounds crew prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred watches batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Manny Machado, of the San Diego Padres, laughs during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, looks towards the crowd prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

Fans reach for home run balls during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, walks to the bullpen prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Nick Castellanos, of the Cincinnati Reds, checks his phone during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Adolis Garcia, of the Texas Rangers, fields a ball during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Freddie Freeman, of the Atlanta Braves, laughs with former player Michael Bourn during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, blows a bubble prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Brandon Woodruff, of the Milwaukee Brewers, throws a ball to fans during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Tim Anderson, of the Chicago White Sox, sits in the dugout prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.