TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseball

MLB All-Star Game 2021

Print

Scenes from the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Fans watch during batting practice prior to the
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

Fans watch during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

A fan of American League's Shohei Ohtani, of
Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

A fan of American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, watches during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Yusei Kikuchi, of the Seattle Mariners,
Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

American League's Yusei Kikuchi, of the Seattle Mariners, stands in the dugout prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Eduardo Escobar, of the Arizona Diamondbacks,
Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

National League's Eduardo Escobar, of the Arizona Diamondbacks, signs autographs prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League players return to the clubhouse after
Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

American League players return to the clubhouse after practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

Fans cheer during batting practice prior to the
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

Fans cheer during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Aroldis Chapman, of the Yankees, watches
Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

American League's Aroldis Chapman, of the Yankees, watches from the dugout during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Aaron Judge, of the Yankees, looks
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

American League's Aaron Judge, of the Yankees, looks towards the crowd during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

The grounds crew prepares the field prior to
Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

The grounds crew prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred watches batting practice prior
Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred watches batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Manny Machado, of the San Diego
Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

National League's Manny Machado, of the San Diego Padres, laughs during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, looks towards the crowd prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

Fans reach for home run balls during batting
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

Fans reach for home run balls during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles
Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, walks to the bullpen prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

A fan of American League's Shohei Ohtani, of
Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

A fan of American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, watches during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Nick Castellanos, of the Cincinnati Reds,
Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

National League's Nick Castellanos, of the Cincinnati Reds, checks his phone during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Adolis Garcia, of the Texas Rangers,
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

American League's Adolis Garcia, of the Texas Rangers, fields a ball during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Freddie Freeman, of the Atlanta Braves,
Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

National League's Freddie Freeman, of the Atlanta Braves, laughs with former player Michael Bourn during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

American League's Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, blows a bubble prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, walks to the bullpen prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

National League's Brandon Woodruff, of the Milwaukee Brewers,
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

National League's Brandon Woodruff, of the Milwaukee Brewers, throws a ball to fans during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

American League's Tim Anderson, of the Chicago White
Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

American League's Tim Anderson, of the Chicago White Sox, sits in the dugout prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

Fans ask for a baseball during batting practice
Credit: AP/Gabriel Christus

Fans ask for a baseball during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

New York Sports

Mississippi State outfielder Rowdey Jordan makes a catch
Mets take Mississippi State CF Jordan on Day 3 of draft
Eastern Illinois' Trey Sweeney walks across the stage
Yankees' No. 1 pick confident he can play short in the pros
Evan Roberts, left, and Craig Carton sit in
WFAN's 'Carton & Roberts' again leads in quarterly ratings book
Mets pitcher Thomas Szapucki delivers during an MLB
Source: Mets' Szapucki out for season, will have surgery to fix nerve issue
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks
Manfred sees eventual end of modified extra innings, doubleheaders
Zach Wilson of the New York Jets runs
Jets to hold eight open practices for fans to attend
Didn’t find what you were looking for?