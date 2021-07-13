DENVER -- Shohei Ohtani’s history-making bid to both pitch and DH for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field came with an additional degree of difficulty.

The Angels’ two-way threat took the mound on 23 hours rest.

While it’s routine for a starting pitcher to bow out of the Midsummer Classic due to his rotation turn failing to line up favorably, Ohtani spent All-Star eve taking dozens of his mightiest swings in the Home Run Derby.

Based on the energy burned by his first-round loss to the Nats’ Juan Soto, an exhausting duel that featured a pair of tiebreaker swing-offs, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ohtani slept a little later Tuesday morning. Or was a bit achy getting dressed.

"I’m a lot more tired than the season, for sure," Ohtani said after the Derby, through his interpreter.

Still, Ohtani made his start, as scheduled, and fired one perfect inning before being replaced (on the mound) by the White Sox’s Lance Lynn. He threw 14 pitches, 10 for strikes, and maxed out at 100.2 mph, joining Chris Sale as the only two starting pitchers reach triple-digits in an All-Star Game.

At the plate, Ohtani led off for the AL and grounded to second on Max Scherzer’s second pitch. In the third, he bounced out to first base before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put the AL ahead, 2-0, with a 468-foot blast into the leftfield bleachers. Aaron Judge scored the other run in the second inning, reaching on a four-pitch walk, taking third on Rafael Devers’ double and then hustling home on Marcus Semien’s infield single.

Ohtani showed up in Denver ready to embrace the unprecedented workload, and MLB bent the rules specifically so AL manager Kevin Cash could use him in the dual role of starting pitcher and designated hitter. It’s important to realize, however, that participating in the Derby does not equate to a few rounds of batting practice.

Swinging for the fences on every pitch, with 50,000 fans screaming on contact, can be incredibly draining, even for a 27-year-old, physically-gifted baseball unicorn. Ohtani accepted the challenge because he understands a global audience -- and especially those up early in his native Japan -- were excited to see him perform on this glamorous stage.

A number of his fellow All-Stars were, too. Aaron Judge, who started in rightfield Tuesday night and batted cleanup, was looking forward to being a teammate of Ohtani rather than getting punished by his power, as the Yankees were in the Bronx earlier this month. Judge passed on this year’s Home Run Derby, and even if he didn’t explicitly say so, his second-half health must have been a factor in that decision. All the more reason to marvel at what Ohtani was able to accomplish during his two-day visit to Coors Field.

"He’s a once-in-a-lifetime talent," Judge said during Monday’s workout. "To be able to do what he does on the mound -- throw in the upper 90s, pitch deep into games -- then to come up and hit three homers, I’ve never seen anything like it. So I’m excited to see him up close and personal."

Asked about meeting his fellow All-Stars, Ohtani said "I talked to all the guys, but before I talked to them, they were kind of intimidating. Once I got to talk to them, they were all great."

The flip side of Ohtani’s dazzling presence at this All-Star Game is the glaring hole left by those who were selected but chose not to attend. MLB was fortunate to have its 21st century Babe Ruth to market this week. Otherwise, everyone would have been fixated on the fact Jacob deGrom wasn’t starting for the NL or that all four Astros ducked the festivities (along with the inevitable booing) or wondering why Mookie Betts and Yadier Molina denied baseball fans another chance to see their elite talents.

The disturbing number of opt-outs created a cloud that hung over Coors Field for these two days, but also could be a problem that threatens to dull the shine of the All-Star Game from now on. While there is language in the CBA that states players have an obligation to appear if selected, the enforcement of those guidelines have become more lax in recent years, as players use vague health issues with impunity.

"With certain narrow exceptions, participation in the All-Star Game is mandatory," Rob Manfred said Tuesday during a meeting with the BBWAA. "We negotiated for that provision because we think it’s important for our fans to see our very, very best players at the All-Star Game.

"We will [after the game] review with the union how all of the people that didn’t come fit within the exceptions to the rule to make sure we’re getting the benefit of our bargain on the provision that’s in the basic agreement. I’m not going to get into individual circumstances, but we bargained for that and we intend to enforce that right."

And just because everything is a battleground on the labor landscape in the months ahead of the CBA expiring, union chief Tony Clark took exception to the idea that some players didn’t have sufficient reason to skip the trip to Denver, especially with ongoing COVID-19 worries.

"As players navigate this season, both themselves personally and families, there’s a realization this is far from normal," said Clark, who suggested that mental-health concerns should also be factored in -- not just the physical.

Either way, expect the All-Star Game’s attendance to perhaps come under closer scrutiny after Tuesday night. Ohtani can’t carry the show forever.