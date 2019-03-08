As a ‘part 2’ to last week’s announcement that Major League Baseball and the Atlantic League reached an agreement allowing MLB to test experimental playing rules in the independent league, the two announced specifics Friday afternoon.

The Atlantic League is an eight-team league that includes the Ducks.

The new rules and equipment changes, which will go into effect when the league’s 2019 season begins in late April include; electronic plate umpire assistance in calling balls and strikes, a ban on non-pitching change mound visits except in the case of a medical issue, pitchers having to face a minimum of three batters or reach the end of the inning before exiting game, unless they become injured, increasing the physical size of first, second, and third base from 15 to 18 square inches, requiring two infielders to be on each side of second base when the pitch is released — effectively eliminating the shift — and reducing the time between innings from 2:05 to 1:45, according to a press release.

“Part of the goals of the partnership between Major League Baseball and the Atlantic League is to test the rules in order to study the potential impact,” Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff said. “…I think that the Atlantic League has positioned itself as a high level of play that Major League Baseball recognizes as an ideal testing ground for these potential playing rules and equipment changes. If it works to improve the offense and player safety, and quicken the pace of the game and [improve] fan engagement on the Atlantic League level, they’re going to be able to look at that and say ‘we think it’s going to do the same on the Major League level.' ”

Pfaff said that plate umpires will wear an earpiece and relay the strike or ball call after he receives it from a radar track system known as TrackMan.

“This is not replacing a home plate umpire,” Pfaff said. “…Umpires will still call interference, check swings, plays at the plate, ect…Having the TrackMan in place will benefit pitchers on pitches that are often not called because they’re missed by an umpire and [will benefit] pitchers that are able to exploit areas of the strike zone that traditionally haven’t been called, but are strikes as defined by the rule book. [Those pitches] are now going to be called.”

As far as elimination the shift, Pfaff said it will create more ‘defensive action and baserunning,’ which is a major goal of the partnership.

MLB will analyze the effects of these changes before deciding on potential additional modifications during the All-Star break and in future seasons, the release said.

During the second half of this season, the pitching rubber will be moved back from 60 feet, six inches to 62 feet, six inches, with the objective of increasing player safety and the frequency of balls in play, Pfaff said. There will be no change to the height or slope of the mound.