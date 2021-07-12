TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Coors Field in Denver for MLB's Celebrity Softball Game during All-Star week on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Jojo Siwa, right, shows Von Miller the ball
Credit: AP/Gabe Christus

Jojo Siwa, right, shows Von Miller the ball during the second inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Noah Beck (8) helps up Charles Melton on
Credit: AP/Gabe Christus

Noah Beck (8) helps up Charles Melton on second base during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Jojo Siwa hits a double during the first
Credit: AP/Gabe Christus

Jojo Siwa hits a double during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

J.I.D. and Vinny Castilla react before the MLB
Credit: AP/Gabe Christus

J.I.D. and Vinny Castilla react before the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Vinny Castilla celebrates with his team after hitting
Credit: AP/Gabe Christus

Vinny Castilla celebrates with his team after hitting a home run during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Jojo Siwa, left, and Josh Richards celebrate at
Credit: AP/Gabe Christus

Jojo Siwa, left, and Josh Richards celebrate at second base during the second inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Von Miller reacts after hitting a single during
Credit: AP/Gabe Christus

Von Miller reacts after hitting a single during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Anthony Mackie (11) and Josh Richards react during
Credit: AP/=022031000083=

Anthony Mackie (11) and Josh Richards react during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Actor Charles Melton during the MLB All-Star Celebrity
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

Actor Charles Melton during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Singer Jhay Cortez
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Singer Jhay Cortez during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: World Series Champion
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: World Series Champion and six time MLB All-Star CC Sabathia during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: World Series Champion
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: World Series Champion and six time MLB All-Star CC Sabathia with Actor Anthony Mackie during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: TV Personality Karamo
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: TV Personality Karamo Brown TV host for Queer Eye during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: TV Personality Karamo
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: TV Personality Karamo Brown TV host for Queer Eye during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Media Personality JoJo
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Media Personality JoJo Siwa during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

Social Media Influencer Josh Richards with Softball legend
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

Social Media Influencer Josh Richards with Softball legend Jennie Finch during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. 

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Nuggets player
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Nuggets player Will Barton during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Nuggets' player
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Nuggets' player Will Barton during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Former Colorado Rockies'
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Former Colorado Rockies' player Vinny Castilla during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Actor's Anthony Mackie
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Actor's Anthony Mackie and Ross Butler during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: DJ and producer
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: DJ and producer Steve Aoki during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer Josh Richards chest bumps with actor Anthony Mackie during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: DJ and producer
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: DJ and producer Steve Aoki during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: San Antonio Spurs
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: San Antonio Spurs Guard Derrick White during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Country Artist Kane
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Country Artist Kane Brown during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Rapper J.I.D. during
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Rapper J.I.D. during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer Josh Richards during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Media Personality JoJo
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Media Personality JoJo Siwa during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer Noah Beck during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Olympic softball gold
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Olympic softball gold medalist Natasha Watley with Media Personality JoJo Siwa during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Rapper J.I.D. during
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Rapper J.I.D. during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Olympic softball gold
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Olympic softball gold medalist Natasha Watley with actor Anthony Mackie during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Country Artist Kane
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Country Artist Kane Brown during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Softball legend Jennie
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Softball legend Jennie Finch during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player Von Miller and TV personality Karamo Brown during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: DJ and Producer
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: DJ and Producer Steve Aoki during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player Von Miller at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player Von Miller signs a fan's arm at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: TV Personality Karamo
Credit: Getty Images/Tom Cooper

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: TV Personality Karamo Brown during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

