Scenes from Coors Field in Denver for MLB's Celebrity Softball Game during All-Star week on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Jojo Siwa, right, shows Von Miller the ball during the second inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Noah Beck (8) helps up Charles Melton on second base during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Jojo Siwa hits a double during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

J.I.D. and Vinny Castilla react before the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Vinny Castilla celebrates with his team after hitting a home run during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Jojo Siwa, left, and Josh Richards celebrate at second base during the second inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Von Miller reacts after hitting a single during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Anthony Mackie (11) and Josh Richards react during the first inning of the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)

Actor Charles Melton during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Singer Jhay Cortez during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: World Series Champion and six time MLB All-Star CC Sabathia during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: World Series Champion and six time MLB All-Star CC Sabathia with Actor Anthony Mackie during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: TV Personality Karamo Brown TV host for Queer Eye during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Media Personality JoJo Siwa during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

Social Media Influencer Josh Richards with Softball legend Jennie Finch during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Nuggets player Will Barton during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Former Colorado Rockies' player Vinny Castilla during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Actor's Anthony Mackie and Ross Butler during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: DJ and producer Steve Aoki during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer Josh Richards chest bumps with actor Anthony Mackie during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: San Antonio Spurs Guard Derrick White during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Country Artist Kane Brown during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Rapper J.I.D. during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer Josh Richards during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Social Media Influencer Noah Beck during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Olympic softball gold medalist Natasha Watley with Media Personality JoJo Siwa during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Olympic softball gold medalist Natasha Watley with actor Anthony Mackie during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Softball legend Jennie Finch during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player Von Miller and TV personality Karamo Brown during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player Von Miller at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 11: Denver Bronco's player Von Miller signs a fan's arm at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)