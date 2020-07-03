38 positive COVID-19 tests among MLB players and staffers

It sure seems as if that could have gone much worse.

A total of 31 players, as well as seven staff members, tested positive for COVID-19 during intake testing conducted by all Major League Baseball clubs as Spring Training II is officially underway, a rate of 1.2 percent.

MLB and the Players Association, two parties who warred in public for well over a month regarding the length of schedule to be played during the coronavirus pandemic, announced the test results in a joint news release late Friday afternoon.

According to the release, there were 3,185 samples collected and tested this past week, the first week of intake testing. Positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 big-league teams.

Those who tested positive were not identified and will not be identified per HIPAA laws, though individuals can disclose their results as can teams if given permission by the player or staff member. For instance, Cleveland’s president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, announced Friday that outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. had tested positive.

The overall numbers, of course, can change but, at least at the outset, it appears MLB is fortunate when compared to other sports so far.

The NBA, for example, reported a 5.3 percent rate of positive tests (16 of 302) for its players on June 26. That number grew to 25 out of 351 (7.1 percent) on July 2, the NBA announced. MLS announced a positive rate of 2.7 percent (18 of 668) among players.