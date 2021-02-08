Major League Baseball and the Players Association failed to agree on a shortened season to better cope with the pandemic, but it appears they will compromise on trimming the length of some games again.

As of Monday night, the two sides were moving closer to finalizing the sport’s health and safety protocols, multiple sources confirmed, and those will include seven-inning doubleheaders as well as placing a runner on second base for extra innings, as Yahoo! Sports first reported.

Both measures were implemented for the 2020 season in order to limit the time spent at the ballparks, and as a result, help curtail any potential COVID-19 outbreaks. The seven-inning rule for doubleheaders became crucial last season to squeeze in games that had been postponed due to the pandemic, and with virus positivity rates still high (but declining nationwide) MLB expects to face similar challenges this year.

While seven-inning games seemed radical at the start, the runner at second base for extra innings was even tougher to swallow for traditionalists. But MLB and the union realized the importance of using it to lessen the physical strain on players, even during a 60-game season in 2020.

The fate of the universal DH, however, remains up in the air with spring training set to begin next week. The Players Association would prefer the DH be included as part of the health and safety protocols, as it was used with that in mind last season. Instead, the DH has turned into a valuable bargaining chip, and MLB has tried to package it with expanded playoffs this winter, which the union has turned down to date.

The door has not completely closed yet on a universal DH and expanded playoffs for the 2021 season -- remember, the postseason changes were announced on Opening Night last year -- but a source indicated Monday that the outlook did not appear promising for either one. Earlier this month, the union shot down MLB’s offer of delaying the season by a month and playing 154 games (at full 162-game pay) along with the DH and expanded playoffs. The Players Association also refused to make a counter-offer before the two sides turned their attention to the health and safety protocols.