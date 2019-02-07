TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
40° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

MLB renames 'disabled list' to 'injured list'

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem said Thursday the change is being made at the suggestion of advocacy groups for the disabled, including the Link20 Network.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the unveiling

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the unveiling of an exclusive photo exhibit to begin the year-long Jackie Robinson Centennial Celebration at the Museum of the City of New York. Photo Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

By The Associated Press
Print

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Baseball is changing the name of its disabled lists to injured lists.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem said Thursday the change is being made at the suggestion of advocacy groups for the disabled, including the Link20 Network.

Clubs were notified of the change in a Dec. 20 memo to clubs from Jeff Pfeifer, senior director of league economics and operations in the commissioner's office. The change was first reported by ESPN.

"In recent years, the commissioner has received several inquiries regarding the name of the 'Disabled List,'" Pfeifer wrote. "The principal concern is that using the term 'disabled' for players who are injured supports the misconception that people with disabilities are injured and therefore are not able to participate or compete in sports. As a result, Major League Baseball has agreed to change the name 'Disabled List' to be the 'Injured List' at both the major and minor league levels. All standards and requirements for placement, reinstatement, etc., shall remain unchanged. This change, which is only a rebranding of the name itself, is effective immediately."

The major leagues have had disabled lists of 10 and 60 days, plus a seven-day list only for players with concussions. MLB has proposed to the players' association that the 10-day list go back to a 15-day minimum, its level before 2017.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hofstra's Eli Pemberton dunks during the second half Hofstra bounces back in big way, wins by 41 points
Free agents Bryce Harper, left, and Manny Machado Harper, Machado to Yanks? Hal not ruling it out
Caris LeVert hasn't played for the Nets since Nets' biggest pickup at trade deadline: Caris LeVert!
Hofstra raced to a 35-point halftime lead before Mihalich: Hofstra blowout of Elon 'a thing of beauty'
Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto follows through on two-run Trade of Realmuto to Phillies changes look of NL East
In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Hal Steinbrenner: No DH in National League this season