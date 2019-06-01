Catching up with last year’s draftees from Long Island:

Logan O’Hoppe, C

The 2018 St. John the Baptist grad from West Islip hit .367 for the GCL Phillies last season. The 25th-round pick was in spring training with the Phillies and was behind the plate in Bryce Harper’s first simulated game after the star signed a huge free-agent deal. O’Hoppe is currently in extended spring training, awaiting assignment to a minor-league team.

Reiss Knehr, RHP

The 2015 St. Dominic grad, drafted out of Fordham by the Padres in the 20th round, made his season debut Friday night, three innings of one-run relief and a save for Class A Lake Elsinore. Last season, he was 3-1 in 20 games of rookie and Class A ball with a 3.38 ERA and a 3.00 strikeouts-to-walks ratio last season.

Bobby Honeyman, RHP

The 2014 Massapequa High School product hit .336 in short-season and Class A ball for the Mariners last year but has struggled this season for the low Class A West Virginia, batting .226 in 177 at-bats through Friday. He played college ball at Stony Brook and was taken in the 29th round.

Franklin Parra, LHP

The 2018 Copiague grad was taken in the 11th round by the Mets and went 1-0 with 0.90 ERA in six appearances for the GCL Mets last year.

Sean Boyle, RHP

The 2014 Newfield grad pitched 15 innings of relief for the Gulf Coast Yankees West last year, going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA after being taken by the Yankees in the 25th round.