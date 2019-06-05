14 locals taken on third day of MLB Draft

Nick Grande had quite the month in baseball. The junior shortstop led Stony Brook to the America East championship and into regional play of the NCAA Division I Tournament.
The sweet-swinging infielder also lived the dream of hearing his name called in the 17th round of Wednesday’s amateur draft in Major League Baseball.
Grande of Smithtown, who attended Smithtown West High School, was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 5-11, 170-pounder, had a .342 average with 68 hits, 24 RBIs and 58 runs scored heading into the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m really looking forward to going to play for the Diamondbacks,” he said. “I want to get started right away. I can’t wait. It’s one step at a time from high school to college and focusing on what’s right in front of me. And now the opportunity of a lifetime is right here. It’s what every little kid dreams about: being a professional baseball player.”
Grande heads a list of 14 locals selected in the three-day draft.
Player, Round, Team, School, Hometown, Position
Kyle Martin, 15th, Orioles, Fordham, Oceanside, Pitcher
Michael Wilson, 16th, Stony Brook, Colonia, N.J., Outfield
Nick Grande, 17th, Diamondbacks, Stony Brook, Smithtown, Shortstop
Ryan Smith, 18th, Angels, Princeton, Garden City, Pitcher
Parker Quinn, 25th, Nationals, Hofstra, Jupiter, Fla. First Base
Tyler Osik, 27th, White Sox, Central Florida, Wading River, First Base
Keven Pimentel, 28th, Rockies, Tampa Univ., Huntington Station, Pitcher
Mitch Calandra, 30th, Braves, Eckerd College, Floral Park, Catcher
Ed Baram, 30th, Athletics, Adelphi, Saddlebrook, N.J., Pitcher
Logan Koester, 32nd, Phillies, Chaminade, Merrick, Pitcher
Andrew Misiaszek, 32nd, Indians, Northeastern, South Side, Pitcher
Sam Kessler, 34th, West Virginia. Mount Sinai, Pitcher
Tom Archer, 39th, White Sox, Lynn Univ., Fort Salonga, Infield
Vito Friscia, 40th, Phillies, Hofstra, Valley Stream, Catcher
