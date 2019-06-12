TODAY'S PAPER
Father-son duos in MLB history

Ken Griffey, Jr., and Ken Griffey, Sr., kid

Ken Griffey, Jr., and Ken Griffey, Sr., kid around on the bench in Seattle during the Mariners' game against the Detroit Tigers, Aug. 31, 1990. Father and son wear the same uniform for the first time in Major League history.  Photo Credit: AP/Bill Chan

By Newsday Staff
In honor of Father's Day, some MLB fathers and sons:

COOPERSTOWN CLASSICS

Cavan and Craig Biggio: Cavan is a rookie second baseman for the Blue Jays. His dad is Long Island native, Hall of Famer and career Astro Craig Biggio.

Vladimir & Vlad Jr. Guerrero: Dad is a Hall of Famer who played for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. Junior is a slugging rookie third baseman for the Blue Jays.

Dereck & Ivan Rodriguez: Dereck is a righthanded starter for the Giants. His dad is Hall of Fame catcher Ivan (Pudge) Rodriguez.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT

Ken Griffey Sr. & Jr.: Ken Sr. was a three-time All-Star (MVP of the 1980 classic) and had a 19-season career that included two seasons as his son’s teammate on the Mariners. Not to be outdone, Junior played 22 seasons, hit 630 home runs and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016.

GRANDFATHER CLAUSE

Mike and Carl Yastrzemski: Mike is a 28-year-old rookie outfielder for the Giants. His grandfather is Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, who starred at Bridgehampton High School.

DYNASTIES

The Boones (Ray Boone -> Bob Boone -> Aaron & Brett Boone): Grandpa Ray was an all-purpose infielder for the Indians, Tigers, White Sox, Kansas City A’s, Red Sox and Milwaukee Braves. His son Bob had a 19-year career as a catcher before managing the Royals and Reds. Bob’s sons include Bret Boone, who played 14 seasons, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

The Bells (Gus Bell -> Buddy Bell -> David & Mike Bell): This family also has fathers and sons who managed. David is the manager of the Reds; Buddy managed for nine seasons. Grandpa Gus’ 15-year career included 30 games with the 1962 Mets.

The Sislers and Skinners: There have been two other sets of fathers and sons who managed in the majors: Hall of Famer George Sisler served as player-manager of the St. Louis Browns from 1924-26 and son Dick Sisler, had a brief stint as manager of the Reds in the mid-60s. Bob Skinner and son Joel both had relatively short managerial stints.

