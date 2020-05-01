Bob Davidson ranks 26th all-time among umpires for games worked in the big leagues.

Included in that number – 3,911 games – are more than a few bizarre experiences on the field – from a triple play that wasn’t during Game 3 of the 1992 World Series (Davidson then and now acknowledges missing a tag applied by Toronto’s Kelly Gruber on Atlanta’s Deion Sanders that would have completed it), and ejecting Youppi, the mascot of the Montreal Expos, from a game against the Dodgers Aug. on 23, 1989.

Then there was his wave of the arms in the ninth inning on Aug. 10, 1995, at Dodger Stadium that officially called off a Dodgers/Cardinals game as baseballs, handed out as part of a souvenir giveaway promotion, hailed down from the stands. That remains, to date, the last forfeit in Major League Baseball.

But during a phone interview from his Colorado home, Davidson put April 29, 2015, at Camden Yards high on the list for strangest overall experiences that occurred during an at-times colorful career, one that saw him tagged with the nickname “Balkin’ Bob.”

“The game with no fans is probably right there, too,” said Davidson, who retired after the 2016 season. “That’s one I’ll always remember. It was weird.”

Davidson would use the word “weird” more than a few times in describing the afternoon, an 8-2 Orioles victory over the White Sox that took an ultra-brisk 2 hours, 3 minutes to play.

The game, whose five-year anniversary was Tuesday, has gotten plenty of attention recently as all ideas that have been leaked regarding the restart of MLB from the COVID-19 pandemic include contesting games in front of no fans.

The first two games of the 2015 White Sox/Orioles series in Baltimore were postponed because of rioting in the city as a result of the death of Freddie Gray, who had died while in police custody. MLB decided the final game of the series would be played but in an empty stadium.

Davidson recalled the home plate meeting with the managers for the exchange of lineup cards before the game that typically would be accompanied by, among other things, the natural buzz of the crowd settling in. Even a smallish crowd of, say, 8,000 creates some kind of pregame atmosphere. But on this day, nothing.

“I remember [saying] to Robin Ventura [the White Sox manager] when we got to home plate, I said, ‘Hey, there's nobody here, I can hear everything you say so you better shut your mouth,’ and he laughed,” Davidson said.

Davidson worked second base. Jerry Layne, Hunter Wendelstedt and David Rackley, all still active umpires, worked home plate, first and third, respectively. Davidson, though controversial at times in his career, was generally liked by players because of his propensity to keep up a running dialogue with them, and on this day, there was plenty to talk about.

“Every player that got to second base said something,” Davidson said. “I remember [longtime Orioles outfielder] Adam Jones saying, ‘man, this is weird [expletive].” And it was. It was just weird.”

The second base umpire, because of his placement on the diamond, is the least likely to hear what’s going on – other than around his base – in the home plate area, but this game was unlike any other in every way.

“[Orioles manager] Buck Showalter is pretty talkative in the dugout and you could hear, ‘come on, Adam,’ or whoever the hitter was, ‘come on, let’s go!’” Davidson said. “I remember one time, Ventura said to Layne, ‘ball’s low, Jerry,’ and you could hear Jerry say, ‘ball ain’t low.’ You could certainly hear what was going on in the dugouts and you could certainly hear, from the press box, the broadcasts, some of which was being said. So, it was an oddity.”

Davidson said the afternoon took him back to his years before making it to the big leagues, lonely days working minor league spring training games in places such as St. Petersburg, Florida, with “maybe 10 people in the bleachers and that’s about it.”

Emptiness, however, very much expected. This was the major leagues. Camden Yards, capacity 40,000-plus but mostly waves of silence.

“It was,” Davidson said, “eerie.”