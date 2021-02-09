Spitting remains prohibited and clubhouse showers again discouraged. But Major League Baseball, through a joint agreement with the Players Association, has made some significant revisions to the health and safety protocols for the 2021 season.

The 108-page manual for pandemic-related operations, obtained by Newsday, includes additional provisions for discipline his year -- potentially docking salary for games missed due to rules violations -- and also the wearing of wrist tracking devices designed to improve contact tracing for COVID-19. Another notable difference for 2021: playing 162 games with nationwide travel after a limited, 60-game schedule last year.

"We were able to complete a successful and memorable 2020 season due to the efforts and sacrifices made by our players, club staff and MLB employees to protect one another. The 2021 season will require a redoubling of those efforts as we play a full schedule with increased travel under a non-regionalized format," MLB said Tuesday in a statement. "We have built on last year’s productive collaboration between MLB and the Players Association by developing an enhanced safety plan with the consultation of medical experts, infectious disease specialists, and experts from other leagues."

This season, "covered individuals’ -- which pertains to players, coaches and staff -- are prohibited from attending any indoor gatherings of 10 or more people and cannot leave the team hotel during road trips. Any covered individuals who violate the code of conduct are subject to discipline, "including suspension or forfeiture of salary for days spent away from the Club while in mandatory self-isolation or quarantine resulting from the violation."

Anyone identified as coming into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case will be subject to a mandatory quarantine of seven days, which obviously could have serious roster implications for teams. Also, each club must appoint a Facemask Enforcement Officer to insure that face coverings are worn at all times in club facilities and dugouts or face automatic fines for non-compliance.

According to the manual, "vaccination for COVID-19 will be voluntary for all players" but both MLB and the union will "strongly encourage" players to do so when they are eligible in following public-health guidelines.

Baseball will return to seven-inning games for doubleheaders, but the mention of a split-format that didn’t exist in 2020 is a nod to having fans in the stadiums this year. Extra-inning games again will start the 10th inning with a runner at second base.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Spring training, which begins next week, has some modifications as well after the 2.0 version last summer was held at home ballparks with only three or fewer games against opposing teams. This year, games that occur from Feb. 27 to March 13 can be shortened to five or seven innings, based on the agreement of both managers. Beyond that date, nine innings will be scheduled, with the option of trimming to seven at the managers’ consent. The "three-batter minimum" rule for pitchers will be enforced again starting on March 14. Until that date, defensive teams can cut short an inning prior to three outs, if the pitcher has thrown at least 20 pitches.